Yerevan, Armenia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2024) - Armenia is rapidly emerging as a powerhouse in the digital realm, and the inaugural Armenia Digital Awards underscored this transformation. Hosted by the E-Commerce & Digital Marketing Association (ECDMA) on September 27th at the prestigious Radisson Blu Yerevan, the event celebrated the nation's most innovative and impactful digital projects, attracting over 100 industry leaders, professionals, and media representatives. The evening was a testament to Armenia's vibrant digital ecosystem and its commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the digital landscape.





A Night of Innovation and Excellence

The Armenia Digital Awards 2024 was more than just an awards ceremony; it was a convergence of the brightest minds in Armenia's digital sector. The event featured dynamic presentations, engaging panel discussions, and vibrant networking opportunities, all aimed at highlighting the significant strides Armenia has made in digital transformation. Eugene Mischenko, President of ECDMA and a seasoned expert in e-commerce and digital transformation, emphasized, "This event is a testament to the incredible talent and innovative spirit driving Armenia's digital economy. We are not just celebrating winners; we are inspiring the next wave of digital pioneers."

The venue was abuzz with energy as attendees shared insights, discussed emerging trends, and forged new collaborations. The Armenia Digital Awards provided digital entrepreneurs, marketers, developers, and innovators a platform to showcase their work, gain recognition, and connect with potential partners and investors.

Showcasing Armenia's Finest Digital Achievements

The awards recognized excellence across various categories, reflecting Armenia's digital ecosystem's diverse and robust nature. Each category highlighted different aspects of digital innovation, from web design and mobile applications to groundbreaking digital solutions and media excellence.

Best Website of the Year: HyurService.com, a leading platform for booking accommodations and tours in Armenia, emerged as the winner, revolutionizing Armenia's tourism sector with its user-friendly interface and visually appealing design. The platform's ability to attract tourists and boost the local economy underscores the critical role of a robust online presence in today's digital age.

Best Website in Financial Services: Ardshinbank.am and Evoca.am. Ardshinbank.am, Armenia's largest bank, secured the Best Website in Financial Services award, highlighting its commitment to digital transformation and providing a seamless online banking experience. Similarly, Evoca.am, a leading digital bank known for its innovative and customer-centric approach, showcased its dedication to offering a modern and intuitive online banking platform, earning recognition in the same category.

Best Mobile App of the Year: AMIO Mobile, Amio Bank's mobile banking app, took home the top prize, setting new standards in mobile banking with its secure and convenient solutions. The app's ability to provide users with seamless banking experiences on-the-go highlights the importance of mobile applications in today's fast-paced digital world.

Best Mobile Payment App: EasyWallet, a popular mobile payment app, was recognized for its user-friendly and secure platform, reflecting the growing adoption of mobile payment solutions in Armenia. The app's ease of use and robust security measures have made it a favorite among consumers, driving the shift towards cashless transactions.

Best Digital Innovation: AETIS, a platform for protecting intellectual property, received recognition for its innovative approach to safeguarding creative works. By providing creators and innovators with the tools to protect their intellectual property rights in the digital age, AETIS is leading the charge in ensuring that Armenia's creative talents are protected and nurtured.

Best Innovative Advertising Solution: 8K.am for its exceptional ability to blend creative thinking with advanced technology in developing highly effective advertising campaigns. As a comprehensive solution for purchasing out-of-home (OOH) advertising, 8K.am simplifies the process, making it as easy as buying internet banners.

Best Q-Commerce Service: Yandex Go, a service offering fast and convenient delivery of groceries and essential items, won in its category. This recognition highlights the growing trend of quick commerce and the increasing demand for rapid delivery services in urban areas, showcasing Armenia's adaptability to global consumer trends.

Impact on Citizens' Quality of Life

The Armenia Digital Awards not only celebrate technological advancements but also emphasize how these innovations significantly enhance the quality of life for Armenian citizens. Digital initiatives have improved access to essential services, enhanced communication, and fostered a more inclusive society.

E-government platforms like Roadpolice.am and Workpermit.am have streamlined public services, making them more accessible and efficient for citizens. These platforms exemplify how digital solutions can enhance governance and public administration, promoting transparency and accountability. By simplifying processes such as traffic management and work permit applications, these digital tools reduce bureaucratic hurdles, save time for citizens, and ensure more efficient service delivery.

These digital solutions demonstrate the profound impact that technology can have on everyday lives, fostering a more connected, efficient, and equitable society.

Driving Global Excellence with ECDMA Global Awards

Building on the success of the Armenia Digital Awards, ECDMA is thrilled to announce the launch of the ECDMA Global Awards, an international competition designed to recognize and celebrate digital excellence worldwide. This global platform invites innovators, entrepreneurs, and digital leaders from around the globe to showcase their achievements and gain international recognition.

The ECDMA Global Awards aim to bridge the gap between regional and global digital markets, providing participants with opportunities to expand their reach, connect with international peers, and attract potential investors. By highlighting outstanding digital projects from diverse regions, the awards seek to foster a global community of digital innovators committed to driving positive change through technology.

Early Bird Submission Now Open

Don't miss the chance to be part of a global celebration of digital innovation. Early Bird submissions for the ECDMA Global Awards are now open and will close on November 15th, 2024. Participants can showcase their digital achievements on a global stage, connect with international peers, and gain unparalleled exposure. The submission process is straightforward, with categories spanning web development, mobile applications, digital marketing, e-commerce, and more, ensuring that a wide range of digital projects can be recognized.

Impact of Armenia's Digital Transformation

Armenia's digital transformation has profoundly impacted its economy and society. Over the past decade, the country has seen a significant increase in digital startups, investment in technology infrastructure, and the adoption of digital services across various sectors.

Armenia's digital economy has been experiencing significant growth, contributing increasingly to the nation's GDP and creating numerous jobs in the tech sector.

Satenik Kazaryan, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Armenia Digital Awards, played a pivotal role in promoting the Armenia Digital Awards and raising awareness about the event. "I'm passionate about the power of digital marketing to transform businesses and drive economic growth," said Satenik Kazaryan. "I'm thrilled to have contributed to showcasing the incredible talent and innovation within Armenia's digital landscape."

Future Vision: Building a Thriving Digital Ecosystem

The Armenia Digital Awards is just the beginning. ECDMA envisions a future where Armenia becomes a leading hub for digital innovation in the Eurasian region. By continuously supporting digital initiatives, fostering collaboration among industry stakeholders, and advocating for favorable policies, ECDMA aims to create an environment where digital businesses can thrive and compete on a global scale.

Future initiatives include regular workshops, training programs, and networking events designed to equip digital professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. ECDMA also plans to collaborate with international organizations to bring global best practices to Armenia and other developing countries, ensuring that the country remains at the forefront of digital innovation.

Comprehensive Support for Digital Innovators

ECDMA is committed to providing comprehensive support for digital innovators through various programs and services. This includes mentorship opportunities, access to funding and investment resources, and platforms for showcasing digital projects. By nurturing a supportive ecosystem, ECDMA helps digital entrepreneurs overcome challenges, scale their businesses, and achieve sustainable growth.

About the E-Commerce & Digital Marketing Association (ECDMA)

The E-Commerce & Digital Marketing Association (ECDMA) is a global association dedicated to fostering the growth and development of the e-commerce and digital marketing industries worldwide. Through initiatives like the Armenia Digital Awards and the upcoming ECDMA Global Awards, ECDMA aims to build a vibrant community of digital professionals, promote knowledge sharing, and advocate for policies that support the burgeoning digital economy.

With a mission to drive digital innovation, ECDMA collaborates with industry leaders, government bodies, and educational institutions across the globe to create a cohesive and forward-thinking digital landscape. The association's efforts have positioned ECDMA as a key player in the international digital market, attracting investments and talent from around the world.

Sincere Words of Gratitude

The organizers of the Armenia Digital Awards 2024 express their deep gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of this inaugural event. Special thanks go to the esteemed jury members, participating companies and individuals, media partners, and dedicated volunteers who played a crucial role in bringing the vision of the awards to life.

Join Us in Shaping the Future of Digital Innovation

The Armenia Digital Awards 2024 and the accompanying Digital & Ecomm Evn Conference mark a significant step forward in the development of Armenia's digital ecosystem. ECDMA is committed to building on this success by continuing to support the growth of the digital industry in Armenia and promoting its achievements on the international stage.

As Armenia continues to lead in digital innovation, ECDMA invites the global community to participate in this exciting journey. The ECDMA Global Awards promise to be a significant event in the digital calendar, offering opportunities for networking, collaboration, and recognition. Whether you're an established leader or an emerging innovator, the ECDMA Global Awards provide a platform to elevate your digital initiatives and drive meaningful impact.

For More Information and to Submit Your Entry: https://awards.ecdma.org

About E-Commerce & Digital Marketing Association

E-Commerce & Digital Marketing Association (EDMA) is a professional organization founded in 2023, dedicated to connecting, educating, and empowering professionals within the global e- commerce and digital marketing community. With a mission to accelerate the growth and success of the industry, EDMA offers a platform for networking, professional development, and thought leadership. It emphasizes collaboration, education, innovation, and integrity to meet the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century. EDMA stands out for its commitment to establishing professional standards and fostering a diverse and inclusive environment within the e-commerce and digital marketing sectors

