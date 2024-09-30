Visionary Venture Capital Firm Helps to Further the Expansion of Prize-Winning Sustainable Seaweed-Based Packaging Company into North America

Trousdale Ventures, a global venture capital firm founded and led by Phillip Sarofim, is pleased to announce its participation in the Series A+ funding round for Notpla, the London-based innovators behind a new generation of plastic-free packaging solutions. Notpla's latest major fundraising round raised more than $25 million, doubling its initial target. This milestone marks a meaningful step forward in Notpla's mission to replace single-use plastics with sustainable, seaweed-based alternatives, unlocking the potential to replace 100 million single-use plastics per year.

Sarofim and Trousdale Ventures were introduced to the Notpla team and their impact-driven work through their partnership with Lonely Whale, a nonprofit organization working to prevent plastic waste from ending up in the ocean through innovative, collaborative programs. Notpla was one of the winners of the recent TOM FORD Plastic Innovation Prize powered by Lonely Whale, of which Trousdale Ventures was the exclusive venture partner.

"We are proud to take part in Notpla's Series A+ funding round," said Sarofim. "Trousdale Ventures was founded to champion ambitious entrepreneurs who are solving the most formidable challenges that shape society. Notpla exemplifies this mission through its revolutionary approach to developing sustainable consumer products that have the potential to make a real difference."

This capital injection is a significant vote of confidence in Notpla's business model and growth strategy. The investment, supported by a diverse group of existing and new investors, including Trousdale Ventures, was led by United Bankers and will accelerate Notpla's expansion into the North American market while fueling further innovation.

Founded in 2014 by Pierre Paslier and Rodrigo García González, Notpla has been at the forefront of sustainable innovation, replacing more than 16 million single-use plastic items across Europe. The company is expected to dramatically increase this volume to more than 100 million units annually within the next two years.

"We are thrilled to have secured this level of investment in such a competitive environment," said García González. "This round not only validates our approach but also positions us to capitalize on the growing demand for plastic-free packaging solutions in global markets, especially as we look towards expansion into the US."

"We're grateful for the support we've received from our investors, which will help us scale our impact and continue our fight against plastic pollution," said Paslier. "This investment is more than just financial support; it's a validation of our vision for a plastic-free future."

