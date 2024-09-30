Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First-Half Financial Results for 2024

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), the holding company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the second quarter 2024 ("2Q24") of $2.8 million, or $1.03 per share compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $1.08 per share for the first quarter of 2024 ("1Q24), and net income of $3.3 million, or $1.19 per share for the second quarter of 2023 ("2Q23"). Net income for the first-half of 2024 was $5.8 million or $2.11 per share, compared to net income for the first-half of 2023 of $6.6 million, or $2.40 per share.

Second Quarter and First-Half of 2024 Highlights

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The Company reported ROAA of 1.29% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.38% for the first quarter of 2024 and 1.50% for the second quarter of 2023. The Company remains in the top-quartile of peers of a similar asset size for ROAA.

Net Interest Margin Expansion - Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 3.48% for the second quarter of 2024 from 3.36% for the first quarter of 2024. The combination of loan and deposit growth allowed net interest income to increase by 5.1% over the previous quarter. Despite the increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits by 9 basis points ("bps"), net interest margin expanded as the yield on earning assets improved 18 bps in the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Organic Loan Growth - The Bank experienced loan growth in the second quarter of $9.5 million, or 1.6%, when compared to March 31, 2024 and 5.1% when compared to December 31, 2023.

Significant Deposit Growth and Stable Low-Cost Funding - Total deposits increased $32.0 million, or 4.3%, when compared to March 31, 2024 and 5.7% when compared to December 31, 2023. The increase in the second quarter when compared to the first quarter was driven by an increase in low-cost noninterest-bearing deposits of $18.9 million, or 8.5%. Interest-bearing deposits increased $13.2 million, or 2.5%, for the same period, primarily from increases in time deposits resulting from featured terms and rates offered to customers.

Strong Operating Leverage - The reported efficiency ratio for the second quarter was 50.57%, compared to 46.93% for the second quarter of 2024 and 45.21% for the second quarter of 2023. The Company remains in the top-quartile among peers of a similar asset size in regards to maintaining a low efficiency ratio.

"The continued growth in loans and deposits in the 2nd quarter of 2024 is a testament to the commitment of our team members and has positioned the Company for a successful year. We continue to successfully navigate the current interest rate environment thanks to our strong liquidity position and team of experienced bankers. Beyond financial performance, we are also executing other strategic initiatives including a new branch in Cape Charles, Virginia and conversion to a new core banking system later this year", commented President and Chief Executive Officer Raymond M. Thompson.

Quarterly Results of Operations

Quarterly net income was $2.8 million for 2Q24, as compared to $3.0 million for 1Q24 and $3.3 million for 2Q23 . A summary of the quarterly results of operations are included in the table and comments below.

For the Quarters Ended % Change Results of Operations June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 Prior Year Prior Quarter Net interest income $ 7,201,600 $ 7,415,953 $ 6,852,395 -2.9 % 5.1 % Provision for credit losses $ 75,000 $ 240,000 $ 475,000 -68.8 % -84.2 % Noninterest income $ 518,945 $ 766,845 $ 1,173,420 -32.3 % -55.8 % Noninterest expense $ 3,904,252 $ 3,725,401 $ 3,939,317 4.8 % -0.9 % Net income $ 2,819,293 $ 3,285,897 $ 2,969,998 -14.2 % -5.1 % Yield on earning assets 4.70 % 4.20 % 4.52 % 11.9 % 4.0 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.91 % 1.05 % 1.82 % 81.9 % 4.9 % Net interest margin 3.48 % 3.55 % 3.36 % -2.0 % 3.6 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.29 % 1.50 % 1.38 % -14.0 % -6.5 % Return on average equity (annualized) 10.52 % 13.24 % 11.22 % -20.5 % -6.2 % Efficiency ratio 50.57 % 45.21 % 46.93 % 11.9 % 7.8 %

Net interest income in 2Q24 decreased $214 thousand, or 2.9%, as compared to 2Q23, which was primarily attributable to an increase in deposit costs of $1.2 million, or 85.0%. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased 86 bps in 2Q24 as compared 2Q23. The increase in deposit costs was offset by a $1.2 million, or 17.6%, increase in interest revenue from loans, as loan yields increased 46 bps and average loan balances increased 7.4%. Compared to the prior quarter, net interest income increased in 2Q24 by $349 thousand, or 5.1%. Organic loan growth of $9.5 million and a 17 bps increase in loan yields resulted in an increase in loan revenue of $462 thousand, or 6.1% in 2Q24, as compared to the prior quarter. Deposit costs increased at a slower pace in 2Q24 and were 9 bps higher than the prior quarter.

The allowance for credit losses was 0.63% of total loans as of 2Q24, which is relatively unchanged compared to 2Q23 and 1Q24. No significant changes in the economic indicators and related forecasts utilized in the CECL model occurred in 2Q24. The provision for credit losses recorded in 2Q24 and 2Q23 of $75 thousand and $240 thousand, respectively, were related to growth in the loan portfolio during the same period. The provision for credit losses of $475 thousand recorded in 1Q24 was primarily the result of aging of the loan portfolio and increases in lines of credit related to seasonal borrowings and was not related to loan charge-offs.

Noninterest income decreased in 2Q24 by $248 thousand, or 32.3%, as compared to 2Q23, primarily due to a $179 thousand, or 126.3%, decrease in bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income. During 2Q24, certain BOLI policies were exchanged for new policies with substantially higher yields to maximize future BOLI income. A loss of $170 thousand was recognized upon the exchange of these BOLI policies for charges levied by the previous insurance carrier. In addition, noninterest income decreased by $129 thousand when compared to 2Q23, due to increased customer check fraud losses related to a settlement with another financial institution over fraudulent check claims. Compared to 1Q24, noninterest income decreased $654 thousand, or 55.8%, in the current quarter and is attributable to a $1.0 million decrease in income from BOLI policies, partially offset by the absence of losses realized on investment securities sold.

Current quarter noninterest expense increased by $179 thousand or 4.8%, as compared to 2Q23, and was a result of an increase in salaries and employee benefits expenses of $114 thousand. Noninterest expense decreased in 2Q24 by $35 thousand, or 0.9%, as compared to the previous quarter, which primarily relates to annual state bank examinations assessments recorded in 1Q24 of $73 thousand.

Quarterly per share data and repurchases of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table. The stock repurchase plan previously adopted by the Board of Directors remains in place and as of June 30, 2024 has 40,982 shares available to be repurchased. The amount and timing of future stock repurchases will depend upon several factors including regulatory capital requirements, market value of the Company's stock, general market and economic conditions, liquidity, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company.

At or for the Quarters Ended % Change Per Share Data June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 Prior Year Prior Quarter Net income $ 1.03 $ 1.19 $ 1.08 -13.8 % -4.9 % Dividends $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 2.9 % 2.9 % Dividend payout ratio 34.04 % 28.50 % 31.53 % 19.4 % 8.0 % Book value $ 39.81 $ 35.98 $ 38.89 10.6 % 2.4 % Book value excluding OCI $ 43.84 $ 40.67 $ 43.16 7.8 % 1.6 % Market value $ 46.00 $ 42.00 $ 45.00 9.5 % 2.2 % Number of shares repurchased 204 4,954 12,250 -95.9 % -98.3 % Repurchase amount $ 8,980 $ 198,023 $ 539,000 -95.5 % -98.3 % Average repurchase price $ 44.02 $ 39.97 $ 44.00 10.1 % 0.0 %

Year to Date Results of Operations

Net income was $5.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to $6.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $825 thousand, or 12.5%. A summary of the year to date results of operations are included in the table and comments below.

For the Six Months Ended % Change Results of Operations June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Prior Year Net interest income $ 14,053,995 $ 14,832,228 -5.2 % Provision for credit losses $ 550,000 $ 420,000 31.0 % Noninterest income $ 1,690,447 $ 1,517,357 11.4 % Noninterest expense $ 7,841,651 $ 7,335,352 6.9 % Net income $ 5,789,291 $ 6,614,233 -12.5 % Yield on earning assets 4.61 % 4.13 11.6 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.87 % 0.97 93.3 % Net interest margin 3.54 % 3.53 0.3 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.34 % 1.49 -10.1 % Return on average equity (annualized) 10.87 % 13.50 -19.5 % Efficiency ratio 48.67 % 44.71 8.9 %

Net interest income decreased $778 thousand, or 5.2%, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to same period last year, and was attributable to increases in deposit costs outpacing growth in interest income from earning assets. Deposit costs increased $2.4 million, or 93.4%, over the prior year while interest income increased $1.6 million, or 9.1%, in the same period. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased 86 bps in the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared the same period in the prior year. Organic loan growth combined with higher yields enhanced interest income from loans by $2.6 million, or 20.4%, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to six months ended June 30, 2023. Loan yields have increased 46 bps in the previous 12 months due to higher interest rates on new loan originations. Loan balances increased $45.1 million, or 8.0%, since June 30, 2023 and the growth was primarily funded by decreases in debt securities and fed funds sold which decreased by $29.7 million, or 11.0%, in the same period. Interest income from debt securities and fed funds sold decreased by $1.1 million, in the same period, as the result of lower balances.

The allowance for credit losses was 0.63% of total loans as of June 30, 2024, which is relatively unchanged compared to June 30, 2023. The provision for credit losses recorded in the six months ended June 30, 2024 of $550 thousand was primarily related to growth in the loan portfolio during the same period and not the result of loan charge-offs. No significant changes in the economic indicators and related forecasts utilized in the CECL model occurred in 2024. The provision for credit losses of $420 thousand recorded in the six months ended June 30, 2023 was related to growth in the loan portfolio during the same period and not the result of loan charge-offs.

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased by $173 thousand, or 11.4%, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to a $636 thousand increase in income from BOLI. Nonrecurring income of $784 thousand was recognized in the first quarter of 2024 related to death proceeds from BOLI. Other sources of noninterest income decreased compared to the prior year partially offsetting the increase in BOLI income and included losses from the disposition of debt securities of $311 thousand and losses from check fraud of $83 thousand. Restructuring of the debt securities portfolio in 2024 resulted in the sale of lower-yielding debt securities at a loss so proceeds could be reinvested into new securities or fund loans at substantially higher yields to maximize future interest revenue.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased $506 thousand, or 6.9% as compared to the same period in 2023, and is primarily the result of a $386 thousand, or 12.6%, increase in employee salaries expense. Higher salaries expense relates to the fulfillment of open positions and higher salaries paid to remain competitive in the current labor market. Other operating costs increased by $108 thousand, or 10.1%, which relate to increases in professional fees and charitable donations. Employee health insurance is provided through a partially self-funded plan and year to date claims incurred by the plan were lower in 2024, resulting in the decrease in year to date employee benefits costs by $80 thousand, or 7.7%.

Per share data and repurchases of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table.

For the Six Months Ended % Change Per Share Data June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Prior Year Net income $ 2.11 $ 2.40 -12.1 % Dividends $ 0.69 $ 0.67 3.0 % Dividend payout ratio 32.75 % 27.92 % 17.3 % Book value $ 39.81 $ 35.98 10.6 % Book value excluding OCI $ 43.84 $ 40.67 7.8 % Market value $ 46.00 $ 42.00 9.5 % Number of shares repurchased 12,454 5,768 115.9 % Repurchase amount $ 547,980 $ 230,176 138.1 % Average repurchase price $ 44.00 $ 39.91 10.3 %

Financial Condition

The Company relies predominately on core deposits, as defined by bank regulators, which are gathered from customers in local markets. The Company and the Bank remain well-capitalized according to regulatory capital standards and as of June 30, 2024 the Tier 1 capital of the Company exceeded the threshold to be considered well-capitalized (Community Bank Leverage Ratio) by $41.5 million, or 51.2%. The Company's financial condition at quarter end is summarized in the table and comments below.

At or for the Quarters Ended % Change Financial Condition June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 Prior Year Prior Quarter Assets $ 897,946,213 $ 886,325,009 $ 863,532,850 1.3 % 4.0 % Cash + unencumbered debt securities $ 200,647,575 $ 227,516,876 $ 175,767,554 -11.8 % 14.2 % Loans $ 605,110,398 $ 560,033,006 $ 595,584,914 8.0 % 1.6 % Deposits $ 785,686,008 $ 784,337,394 $ 753,643,370 0.2 % 4.3 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 543,758,089 $ 523,380,027 $ 530,575,289 3.9 % 2.5 % Stockholders' equity $ 109,126,423 $ 99,083,210 $ 106,633,373 10.1 % 2.3 % Common stock - shares outstanding 2,741,440 2,754,086 2,741,644 -0.5 % 0.0 % Stockholders' equity / assets 12.15 % 11.18 % 12.35 % 8.7 % -1.6 % Average assets $ 873,915,113 $ 877,431,152 $ 859,259,071 -0.4 % 1.7 % Average loans $ 601,943,532 $ 560,255,486 $ 585,898,042 7.4 % 2.7 % Average deposits $ 758,176,927 $ 773,425,984 $ 745,377,620 -2.0 % 1.7 % Average stockholders' equity $ 107,183,698 $ 99,251,206 $ 105,838,839 8.0 % 1.3 % Average stockholders' equity / average assets 12.26 % 11.31 % 12.32 % 8.4 % -0.4 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) 13.61 % 12.63 % 13.63 % 7.8 % -0.1 %

Short term interest rates have remained elevated in the last 12 months which encouraged certain depositors to invest excess cash into short term government bonds or other high-yield investments. The Company has been able to offset the outflow of these deposits by growing core deposits and has not relied on brokered deposits or short-term borrowings for funding. During the six months ended June 30, 2024, deposits increased by $42.5 million, or 5.7%, consisting of $39.2 million in time deposits and $6.6 million in noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in savings accounts. The Bank operates with a high level of core deposits. Core deposits are defined by banking regulators as checking, money market, and savings accounts plus any time deposits less than $250 thousand. All deposit accounts with a balance in excess of the FDIC insurance limit of $250 thousand are disclosed on quarterly regulatory reports filed with bank regulators. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank had deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250 thousand totaling $190.0 million which represents 24.2% of total deposits. The Bank is a member of the IntraFi Network which enables large depositors access to multi-million dollar FDIC insurance for funds placed into the network and provides an equal amount of reciprocal deposits under FDIC insurance limits to the bank. Recent events in the banking industry led to an increase in usage of the IntraFi Network by both commercial and consumer customers. Reciprocal deposits from the IntraFi Network increased by 36.3% to $127.9 million as of June 30, 2024, as compared to $93.8 million as of June 30, 2023.

On-balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities, remains strong as of June 30, 2024 and equaled 25.5% of total deposits. Selected liquidity metrics are summarized in the table below.

At or for the Quarters Ended % Change Liquidity June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 Prior Year Prior Quarter Cash + unencumbered debt securities / deposits 25.54 % 29.01 % 23.32 % -12.0 % 9.5 % Debt securities pledged / total debt securities 13.15 % 11.57 % 11.45 % 13.7 % 14.8 % Loans / deposits 77.02 % 71.40 % 79.03 % 7.9 % -2.5 % Average loans / average deposits 79.39 % 72.44 % 78.60 % 9.6 % 1.0 % Core deposits / total assets 87.11 % 88.27 % 86.99 % -1.3 % 0.1 % Deposits > $250,000 / total deposits 24.18 % 28.30 % 23.02 % -14.5 % 5.0 %

Noncore funding sources including Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings and brokered deposits are readily available to the Bank but are intended for contingency funding needs only and not to pursue growth. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank has the ability to borrow up to $195.3 million from the FHLB that would require pledging of loans and/or debt securities as collateral. Debt securities currently pledged are related to FHLB Letters of Credit used to collateralize public deposits.

Loans and Asset Quality

Higher interest rates, economic uncertainty and other factors have impacted current loan demand as compared to demand experienced in the previous 12 months. Conversely, funding of previously committed construction loans, localized demand for commercial real estate loans, and seasonal borrowings during the six months ended June 30, 2024 resulted in continued organic loan growth with loans increasing $29.6 million, or 5.1%, since December 31, 2023. Loan growth of $45.1 million, or 8.0%, in the previous 12 months was the result of strong demand for local real estate and construction of both residential and commercial properties. Growth in the loan portfolio during the rising interest rate environment over the last 12 months along with variable rate loans within the portfolio have expanded the yield on loans from 4.89% in 2Q23 to 5.35% in 2Q24.

Loan performance has remained strong over the past 12 months as local economic conditions have remained stable. Inflation and higher interest rates have not resulted in a deterioration of credit quality as of June 30, 2024. Past due loans were 0.42% of total loans as of June 30, 2024, as compared to 0.63% of total loans as of March 31, 2024 and 0.36% as of June 30, 2023. Past due loans as of June 30, 2024 primarily consist of loans secured by residential real estate with balances less than $300 thousand and are well secured. Selected asset quality metrics are summarized in the table below.

At or for the Quarters Ended % Change Asset Quality June 30 , 2024 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 Prior Year Prior Quarter Allowance for credit losses / total loans 0.63 % 0.62 % 0.63 % 1.9 % -0.3 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 9.0 % -36.6 % Loans past due 30 days or more / total loans 0.42 % 0.36 % 0.63 % 16.3 % -33.5 % Non-accrual loans / total loans 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.04 % 121.8 % -4.3 %

Financial Statements

Consolidated balance sheets at quarter end and consolidated income statements for the quarters ended are presented below.

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) (unaudited) June 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 June 30

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 11,757,025 $ 8,645,851 $ 15,206,326 Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits 60,982,212 32,112,570 67,496,444 Total cash and cash equivalents 72,739,237 40,758,421 82,702,770 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 145,150,699 155,031,208 161,063,300 Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 34,968,272 40,363,590 42,251,189 Equity securities, at cost 748,833 748,833 748,833 Restricted stock, at cost 616,300 652,400 470,700 Loans 605,110,398 575,483,217 560,033,006 Less: allowance for credit losses (3,806,167 ) (3,224,796 ) (3,455,605 ) Net loans 601,304,231 572,258,421 556,577,401 Accrued interest receivable 2,512,574 2,457,017 2,129,743 Prepaid expenses 412,384 849,418 627,958 Other real estate owned 392,206 388,712 - Premises and equipment, net 13,043,428 12,421,191 12,849,028 Computer software, net 157,583 156,557 191,121 Deferred income taxes, net 3,562,664 3,628,386 4,377,596 Bank owned life insurance and annuities 21,808,885 22,037,539 21,678,519 Other assets 528,917 1,224,020 656,851 Total assets $ 897,946,213 $ 852,975,713 $ 886,325,009 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 241,927,919 $ 235,351,918 $ 260,957,367 Interest-bearing 543,758,089 507,863,159 523,380,027 Total deposits 785,686,008 743,215,077 784,337,394 Accrued interest payable 860,714 377,442 150,096 Dividends payable - 1,101,582 936,389 Accrued expenses 363,375 826,258 197,290 Non-qualified deferred compensation 1,092,637 958,785 819,692 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 405,347 477,347 370,325 Other liabilities 411,709 442,016 430,613 Total liabilities 788,819,790 747,398,508 787,241,799 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $1 per share; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2,741,440 2,753,894 2,754,086 Additional paid-in capital 1,601,029 2,136,555 2,144,387 Retained earnings 115,845,066 111,951,675 107,117,886 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (11,061,112 ) (11,264,919 ) (12,933,149 ) Total stockholders' equity 109,126,423 105,577,205 99,083,210 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 897,946,213 $ 852,975,713 $ 886,325,009

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 8,027,931 $ 6,827,943 $ 15,593,842 $ 12,956,401 U. S. Treasury and government agency debt securities 501,044 489,059 1,030,138 954,753 Mortgage-backed debt securities 592,664 648,532 1,168,988 1,302,703 State and municipal debt securities 93,843 110,216 198,819 217,804 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 520,455 709,782 956,757 1,931,296 Total interest income 9,735,937 8,785,532 18,948,544 17,362,957 Interest expense Deposits 2,534,337 1,369,579 4,894,549 2,530,729 Net interest income 7,201,600 7,415,953 14,053,995 14,832,228 Provision for credit losses (75,000 ) (240,000 ) (550,000 ) (420,000 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 7,126,600 7,175,953 13,503,995 14,412,228 Noninterest income Debit card interchange fees, net 191,360 187,057 372,307 381,683 Nonsufficient funds and overdraft fees, net 185,908 160,328 356,136 321,883 Merchant payment processing, net 104,103 91,849 161,965 152,153 Service charges on deposit accounts, net 55,373 75,875 112,026 156,700 Income (loss) from bank owned life insurance and annuities (37,335 ) 141,830 135,251 283,095 Income (loss) from bank owned life insurance death proceeds (8,787 ) - 783,787 - Dividends 23,459 15,699 35,530 23,221 Loss on disposition of debt securities - (57,591 ) (368,821 ) (58,286 ) Loss from fraud and overages/shortages (134,964 ) (5,957 ) (136,882 ) (53,389 ) Miscellaneous 139,828 157,755 239,148 310,297 Total noninterest income 518,945 766,845 1,690,447 1,517,357 Noninterest expenses Salaries 1,779,140 1,574,653 3,460,283 3,074,014 Employee benefits 476,713 567,283 953,909 1,033,902 Occupancy 271,334 265,276 546,594 518,741 Furniture and equipment 202,773 179,075 402,045 385,706 Data processing 249,450 229,873 494,195 477,554 Marketing 151,977 174,606 344,800 304,991 Directors fees 76,700 71,425 138,600 149,575 Telecommunication services 69,857 66,989 138,399 130,946 Deposit insurance premiums 93,865 89,569 190,369 195,440 Other operating 532,443 506,652 1,172,457 1,064,483 Total noninterest expenses 3,904,252 3,725,401 7,841,651 7,335,352 Income before income taxes 3,741,293 4,217,397 7,352,791 8,594,233 Income taxes 922,000 931,500 1,563,500 1,980,000 Net income $ 2,819,293 $ 3,285,897 $ 5,789,291 $ 6,614,233 Earnings per common share - basic and diluted $ 1.03 $ 1.19 $ 2.11 $ 2.40

