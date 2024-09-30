Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First-Half Financial Results for 2024

BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), the holding company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the second quarter 2024 ("2Q24") of $2.8 million, or $1.03 per share compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $1.08 per share for the first quarter of 2024 ("1Q24), and net income of $3.3 million, or $1.19 per share for the second quarter of 2023 ("2Q23"). Net income for the first-half of 2024 was $5.8 million or $2.11 per share, compared to net income for the first-half of 2023 of $6.6 million, or $2.40 per share.
Second Quarter and First-Half of 2024 Highlights
Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The Company reported ROAA of 1.29% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.38% for the first quarter of 2024 and 1.50% for the second quarter of 2023. The Company remains in the top-quartile of peers of a similar asset size for ROAA.
Net Interest Margin Expansion - Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 3.48% for the second quarter of 2024 from 3.36% for the first quarter of 2024. The combination of loan and deposit growth allowed net interest income to increase by 5.1% over the previous quarter. Despite the increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits by 9 basis points ("bps"), net interest margin expanded as the yield on earning assets improved 18 bps in the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the first quarter of 2024.
Organic Loan Growth - The Bank experienced loan growth in the second quarter of $9.5 million, or 1.6%, when compared to March 31, 2024 and 5.1% when compared to December 31, 2023.
Significant Deposit Growth and Stable Low-Cost Funding - Total deposits increased $32.0 million, or 4.3%, when compared to March 31, 2024 and 5.7% when compared to December 31, 2023. The increase in the second quarter when compared to the first quarter was driven by an increase in low-cost noninterest-bearing deposits of $18.9 million, or 8.5%. Interest-bearing deposits increased $13.2 million, or 2.5%, for the same period, primarily from increases in time deposits resulting from featured terms and rates offered to customers.
Strong Operating Leverage - The reported efficiency ratio for the second quarter was 50.57%, compared to 46.93% for the second quarter of 2024 and 45.21% for the second quarter of 2023. The Company remains in the top-quartile among peers of a similar asset size in regards to maintaining a low efficiency ratio.
"The continued growth in loans and deposits in the 2nd quarter of 2024 is a testament to the commitment of our team members and has positioned the Company for a successful year. We continue to successfully navigate the current interest rate environment thanks to our strong liquidity position and team of experienced bankers. Beyond financial performance, we are also executing other strategic initiatives including a new branch in Cape Charles, Virginia and conversion to a new core banking system later this year", commented President and Chief Executive Officer Raymond M. Thompson.
Quarterly Results of Operations
Quarterly net income was $2.8 million for 2Q24, as compared to $3.0 million for 1Q24 and $3.3 million for 2Q23 . A summary of the quarterly results of operations are included in the table and comments below.
For the Quarters Ended
% Change
Results of Operations
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2024
Prior Year
Prior Quarter
Net interest income
$
7,201,600
$
7,415,953
$
6,852,395
-2.9
%
5.1
%
Provision for credit losses
$
75,000
$
240,000
$
475,000
-68.8
%
-84.2
%
Noninterest income
$
518,945
$
766,845
$
1,173,420
-32.3
%
-55.8
%
Noninterest expense
$
3,904,252
$
3,725,401
$
3,939,317
4.8
%
-0.9
%
Net income
$
2,819,293
$
3,285,897
$
2,969,998
-14.2
%
-5.1
%
Yield on earning assets
4.70
%
4.20
%
4.52
%
11.9
%
4.0
%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
1.91
%
1.05
%
1.82
%
81.9
%
4.9
%
Net interest margin
3.48
%
3.55
%
3.36
%
-2.0
%
3.6
%
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.29
%
1.50
%
1.38
%
-14.0
%
-6.5
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
10.52
%
13.24
%
11.22
%
-20.5
%
-6.2
%
Efficiency ratio
50.57
%
45.21
%
46.93
%
11.9
%
7.8
%
Net interest income in 2Q24 decreased $214 thousand, or 2.9%, as compared to 2Q23, which was primarily attributable to an increase in deposit costs of $1.2 million, or 85.0%. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased 86 bps in 2Q24 as compared 2Q23. The increase in deposit costs was offset by a $1.2 million, or 17.6%, increase in interest revenue from loans, as loan yields increased 46 bps and average loan balances increased 7.4%. Compared to the prior quarter, net interest income increased in 2Q24 by $349 thousand, or 5.1%. Organic loan growth of $9.5 million and a 17 bps increase in loan yields resulted in an increase in loan revenue of $462 thousand, or 6.1% in 2Q24, as compared to the prior quarter. Deposit costs increased at a slower pace in 2Q24 and were 9 bps higher than the prior quarter.
The allowance for credit losses was 0.63% of total loans as of 2Q24, which is relatively unchanged compared to 2Q23 and 1Q24. No significant changes in the economic indicators and related forecasts utilized in the CECL model occurred in 2Q24. The provision for credit losses recorded in 2Q24 and 2Q23 of $75 thousand and $240 thousand, respectively, were related to growth in the loan portfolio during the same period. The provision for credit losses of $475 thousand recorded in 1Q24 was primarily the result of aging of the loan portfolio and increases in lines of credit related to seasonal borrowings and was not related to loan charge-offs.
Noninterest income decreased in 2Q24 by $248 thousand, or 32.3%, as compared to 2Q23, primarily due to a $179 thousand, or 126.3%, decrease in bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income. During 2Q24, certain BOLI policies were exchanged for new policies with substantially higher yields to maximize future BOLI income. A loss of $170 thousand was recognized upon the exchange of these BOLI policies for charges levied by the previous insurance carrier. In addition, noninterest income decreased by $129 thousand when compared to 2Q23, due to increased customer check fraud losses related to a settlement with another financial institution over fraudulent check claims. Compared to 1Q24, noninterest income decreased $654 thousand, or 55.8%, in the current quarter and is attributable to a $1.0 million decrease in income from BOLI policies, partially offset by the absence of losses realized on investment securities sold.
Current quarter noninterest expense increased by $179 thousand or 4.8%, as compared to 2Q23, and was a result of an increase in salaries and employee benefits expenses of $114 thousand. Noninterest expense decreased in 2Q24 by $35 thousand, or 0.9%, as compared to the previous quarter, which primarily relates to annual state bank examinations assessments recorded in 1Q24 of $73 thousand.
Quarterly per share data and repurchases of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table. The stock repurchase plan previously adopted by the Board of Directors remains in place and as of June 30, 2024 has 40,982 shares available to be repurchased. The amount and timing of future stock repurchases will depend upon several factors including regulatory capital requirements, market value of the Company's stock, general market and economic conditions, liquidity, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company.
At or for the Quarters Ended
% Change
Per Share Data
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2024
Prior Year
Prior Quarter
Net income
$
1.03
$
1.19
$
1.08
-13.8
%
-4.9
%
Dividends
$
0.35
$
0.34
$
0.34
2.9
%
2.9
%
Dividend payout ratio
34.04
%
28.50
%
31.53
%
19.4
%
8.0
%
Book value
$
39.81
$
35.98
$
38.89
10.6
%
2.4
%
Book value excluding OCI
$
43.84
$
40.67
$
43.16
7.8
%
1.6
%
Market value
$
46.00
$
42.00
$
45.00
9.5
%
2.2
%
Number of shares repurchased
204
4,954
12,250
-95.9
%
-98.3
%
Repurchase amount
$
8,980
$
198,023
$
539,000
-95.5
%
-98.3
%
Average repurchase price
$
44.02
$
39.97
$
44.00
10.1
%
0.0
%
Year to Date Results of Operations
Net income was $5.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to $6.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $825 thousand, or 12.5%. A summary of the year to date results of operations are included in the table and comments below.
For the Six Months Ended
% Change
Results of Operations
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Prior Year
Net interest income
$
14,053,995
$
14,832,228
-5.2
%
Provision for credit losses
$
550,000
$
420,000
31.0
%
Noninterest income
$
1,690,447
$
1,517,357
11.4
%
Noninterest expense
$
7,841,651
$
7,335,352
6.9
%
Net income
$
5,789,291
$
6,614,233
-12.5
%
Yield on earning assets
4.61
%
4.13
11.6
%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
1.87
%
0.97
93.3
%
Net interest margin
3.54
%
3.53
0.3
%
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.34
%
1.49
-10.1
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
10.87
%
13.50
-19.5
%
Efficiency ratio
48.67
%
44.71
8.9
%
Net interest income decreased $778 thousand, or 5.2%, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to same period last year, and was attributable to increases in deposit costs outpacing growth in interest income from earning assets. Deposit costs increased $2.4 million, or 93.4%, over the prior year while interest income increased $1.6 million, or 9.1%, in the same period. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased 86 bps in the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared the same period in the prior year. Organic loan growth combined with higher yields enhanced interest income from loans by $2.6 million, or 20.4%, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to six months ended June 30, 2023. Loan yields have increased 46 bps in the previous 12 months due to higher interest rates on new loan originations. Loan balances increased $45.1 million, or 8.0%, since June 30, 2023 and the growth was primarily funded by decreases in debt securities and fed funds sold which decreased by $29.7 million, or 11.0%, in the same period. Interest income from debt securities and fed funds sold decreased by $1.1 million, in the same period, as the result of lower balances.
The allowance for credit losses was 0.63% of total loans as of June 30, 2024, which is relatively unchanged compared to June 30, 2023. The provision for credit losses recorded in the six months ended June 30, 2024 of $550 thousand was primarily related to growth in the loan portfolio during the same period and not the result of loan charge-offs. No significant changes in the economic indicators and related forecasts utilized in the CECL model occurred in 2024. The provision for credit losses of $420 thousand recorded in the six months ended June 30, 2023 was related to growth in the loan portfolio during the same period and not the result of loan charge-offs.
Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased by $173 thousand, or 11.4%, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to a $636 thousand increase in income from BOLI. Nonrecurring income of $784 thousand was recognized in the first quarter of 2024 related to death proceeds from BOLI. Other sources of noninterest income decreased compared to the prior year partially offsetting the increase in BOLI income and included losses from the disposition of debt securities of $311 thousand and losses from check fraud of $83 thousand. Restructuring of the debt securities portfolio in 2024 resulted in the sale of lower-yielding debt securities at a loss so proceeds could be reinvested into new securities or fund loans at substantially higher yields to maximize future interest revenue.
Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased $506 thousand, or 6.9% as compared to the same period in 2023, and is primarily the result of a $386 thousand, or 12.6%, increase in employee salaries expense. Higher salaries expense relates to the fulfillment of open positions and higher salaries paid to remain competitive in the current labor market. Other operating costs increased by $108 thousand, or 10.1%, which relate to increases in professional fees and charitable donations. Employee health insurance is provided through a partially self-funded plan and year to date claims incurred by the plan were lower in 2024, resulting in the decrease in year to date employee benefits costs by $80 thousand, or 7.7%.
Per share data and repurchases of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table.
For the Six Months Ended
% Change
Per Share Data
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Prior Year
Net income
$
2.11
$
2.40
-12.1
%
Dividends
$
0.69
$
0.67
3.0
%
Dividend payout ratio
32.75
%
27.92
%
17.3
%
Book value
$
39.81
$
35.98
10.6
%
Book value excluding OCI
$
43.84
$
40.67
7.8
%
Market value
$
46.00
$
42.00
9.5
%
Number of shares repurchased
12,454
5,768
115.9
%
Repurchase amount
$
547,980
$
230,176
138.1
%
Average repurchase price
$
44.00
$
39.91
10.3
%
Financial Condition
The Company relies predominately on core deposits, as defined by bank regulators, which are gathered from customers in local markets. The Company and the Bank remain well-capitalized according to regulatory capital standards and as of June 30, 2024 the Tier 1 capital of the Company exceeded the threshold to be considered well-capitalized (Community Bank Leverage Ratio) by $41.5 million, or 51.2%. The Company's financial condition at quarter end is summarized in the table and comments below.
At or for the Quarters Ended
% Change
Financial Condition
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2024
Prior Year
Prior Quarter
Assets
$
897,946,213
$
886,325,009
$
863,532,850
1.3
%
4.0
%
Cash + unencumbered debt securities
$
200,647,575
$
227,516,876
$
175,767,554
-11.8
%
14.2
%
Loans
$
605,110,398
$
560,033,006
$
595,584,914
8.0
%
1.6
%
Deposits
$
785,686,008
$
784,337,394
$
753,643,370
0.2
%
4.3
%
Interest-bearing deposits
$
543,758,089
$
523,380,027
$
530,575,289
3.9
%
2.5
%
Stockholders' equity
$
109,126,423
$
99,083,210
$
106,633,373
10.1
%
2.3
%
Common stock - shares outstanding
2,741,440
2,754,086
2,741,644
-0.5
%
0.0
%
Stockholders' equity / assets
12.15
%
11.18
%
12.35
%
8.7
%
-1.6
%
Average assets
$
873,915,113
$
877,431,152
$
859,259,071
-0.4
%
1.7
%
Average loans
$
601,943,532
$
560,255,486
$
585,898,042
7.4
%
2.7
%
Average deposits
$
758,176,927
$
773,425,984
$
745,377,620
-2.0
%
1.7
%
Average stockholders' equity
$
107,183,698
$
99,251,206
$
105,838,839
8.0
%
1.3
%
Average stockholders' equity / average assets
12.26
%
11.31
%
12.32
%
8.4
%
-0.4
%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio)
13.61
%
12.63
%
13.63
%
7.8
%
-0.1
%
Short term interest rates have remained elevated in the last 12 months which encouraged certain depositors to invest excess cash into short term government bonds or other high-yield investments. The Company has been able to offset the outflow of these deposits by growing core deposits and has not relied on brokered deposits or short-term borrowings for funding. During the six months ended June 30, 2024, deposits increased by $42.5 million, or 5.7%, consisting of $39.2 million in time deposits and $6.6 million in noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in savings accounts. The Bank operates with a high level of core deposits. Core deposits are defined by banking regulators as checking, money market, and savings accounts plus any time deposits less than $250 thousand. All deposit accounts with a balance in excess of the FDIC insurance limit of $250 thousand are disclosed on quarterly regulatory reports filed with bank regulators. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank had deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250 thousand totaling $190.0 million which represents 24.2% of total deposits. The Bank is a member of the IntraFi Network which enables large depositors access to multi-million dollar FDIC insurance for funds placed into the network and provides an equal amount of reciprocal deposits under FDIC insurance limits to the bank. Recent events in the banking industry led to an increase in usage of the IntraFi Network by both commercial and consumer customers. Reciprocal deposits from the IntraFi Network increased by 36.3% to $127.9 million as of June 30, 2024, as compared to $93.8 million as of June 30, 2023.
On-balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities, remains strong as of June 30, 2024 and equaled 25.5% of total deposits. Selected liquidity metrics are summarized in the table below.
At or for the Quarters Ended
% Change
Liquidity
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2024
Prior Year
Prior Quarter
Cash + unencumbered debt securities / deposits
25.54
%
29.01
%
23.32
%
-12.0
%
9.5
%
Debt securities pledged / total debt securities
13.15
%
11.57
%
11.45
%
13.7
%
14.8
%
Loans / deposits
77.02
%
71.40
%
79.03
%
7.9
%
-2.5
%
Average loans / average deposits
79.39
%
72.44
%
78.60
%
9.6
%
1.0
%
Core deposits / total assets
87.11
%
88.27
%
86.99
%
-1.3
%
0.1
%
Deposits > $250,000 / total deposits
24.18
%
28.30
%
23.02
%
-14.5
%
5.0
%
Noncore funding sources including Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings and brokered deposits are readily available to the Bank but are intended for contingency funding needs only and not to pursue growth. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank has the ability to borrow up to $195.3 million from the FHLB that would require pledging of loans and/or debt securities as collateral. Debt securities currently pledged are related to FHLB Letters of Credit used to collateralize public deposits.
Loans and Asset Quality
Higher interest rates, economic uncertainty and other factors have impacted current loan demand as compared to demand experienced in the previous 12 months. Conversely, funding of previously committed construction loans, localized demand for commercial real estate loans, and seasonal borrowings during the six months ended June 30, 2024 resulted in continued organic loan growth with loans increasing $29.6 million, or 5.1%, since December 31, 2023. Loan growth of $45.1 million, or 8.0%, in the previous 12 months was the result of strong demand for local real estate and construction of both residential and commercial properties. Growth in the loan portfolio during the rising interest rate environment over the last 12 months along with variable rate loans within the portfolio have expanded the yield on loans from 4.89% in 2Q23 to 5.35% in 2Q24.
Loan performance has remained strong over the past 12 months as local economic conditions have remained stable. Inflation and higher interest rates have not resulted in a deterioration of credit quality as of June 30, 2024. Past due loans were 0.42% of total loans as of June 30, 2024, as compared to 0.63% of total loans as of March 31, 2024 and 0.36% as of June 30, 2023. Past due loans as of June 30, 2024 primarily consist of loans secured by residential real estate with balances less than $300 thousand and are well secured. Selected asset quality metrics are summarized in the table below.
At or for the Quarters Ended
% Change
Asset Quality
June 30 , 2024
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2024
Prior Year
Prior Quarter
Allowance for credit losses / total loans
0.63
%
0.62
%
0.63
%
1.9
%
-0.3
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
9.0
%
-36.6
%
Loans past due 30 days or more / total loans
0.42
%
0.36
%
0.63
%
16.3
%
-33.5
%
Non-accrual loans / total loans
0.04
%
0.02
%
0.04
%
121.8
%
-4.3
%
Financial Statements
Consolidated balance sheets at quarter end and consolidated income statements for the quarters ended are presented below.
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
June 30,
Dec 31,
June 30
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and due from banks
$
11,757,025
$
8,645,851
$
15,206,326
Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits
60,982,212
32,112,570
67,496,444
Total cash and cash equivalents
72,739,237
40,758,421
82,702,770
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value
145,150,699
155,031,208
161,063,300
Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
34,968,272
40,363,590
42,251,189
Equity securities, at cost
748,833
748,833
748,833
Restricted stock, at cost
616,300
652,400
470,700
Loans
605,110,398
575,483,217
560,033,006
Less: allowance for credit losses
(3,806,167
)
(3,224,796
)
(3,455,605
)
Net loans
601,304,231
572,258,421
556,577,401
Accrued interest receivable
2,512,574
2,457,017
2,129,743
Prepaid expenses
412,384
849,418
627,958
Other real estate owned
392,206
388,712
-
Premises and equipment, net
13,043,428
12,421,191
12,849,028
Computer software, net
157,583
156,557
191,121
Deferred income taxes, net
3,562,664
3,628,386
4,377,596
Bank owned life insurance and annuities
21,808,885
22,037,539
21,678,519
Other assets
528,917
1,224,020
656,851
Total assets
$
897,946,213
$
852,975,713
$
886,325,009
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
241,927,919
$
235,351,918
$
260,957,367
Interest-bearing
543,758,089
507,863,159
523,380,027
Total deposits
785,686,008
743,215,077
784,337,394
Accrued interest payable
860,714
377,442
150,096
Dividends payable
-
1,101,582
936,389
Accrued expenses
363,375
826,258
197,290
Non-qualified deferred compensation
1,092,637
958,785
819,692
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
405,347
477,347
370,325
Other liabilities
411,709
442,016
430,613
Total liabilities
788,819,790
747,398,508
787,241,799
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, par value $1 per share;
authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding
2,741,440
2,753,894
2,754,086
Additional paid-in capital
1,601,029
2,136,555
2,144,387
Retained earnings
115,845,066
111,951,675
107,117,886
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(11,061,112
)
(11,264,919
)
(12,933,149
)
Total stockholders' equity
109,126,423
105,577,205
99,083,210
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
897,946,213
$
852,975,713
$
886,325,009
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
8,027,931
$
6,827,943
$
15,593,842
$
12,956,401
U. S. Treasury and government agency debt securities
501,044
489,059
1,030,138
954,753
Mortgage-backed debt securities
592,664
648,532
1,168,988
1,302,703
State and municipal debt securities
93,843
110,216
198,819
217,804
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
520,455
709,782
956,757
1,931,296
Total interest income
9,735,937
8,785,532
18,948,544
17,362,957
Interest expense
Deposits
2,534,337
1,369,579
4,894,549
2,530,729
Net interest income
7,201,600
7,415,953
14,053,995
14,832,228
Provision for credit losses
(75,000
)
(240,000
)
(550,000
)
(420,000
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
7,126,600
7,175,953
13,503,995
14,412,228
Noninterest income
Debit card interchange fees, net
191,360
187,057
372,307
381,683
Nonsufficient funds and overdraft fees, net
185,908
160,328
356,136
321,883
Merchant payment processing, net
104,103
91,849
161,965
152,153
Service charges on deposit accounts, net
55,373
75,875
112,026
156,700
Income (loss) from bank owned life insurance and annuities
(37,335
)
141,830
135,251
283,095
Income (loss) from bank owned life insurance death proceeds
(8,787
)
-
783,787
-
Dividends
23,459
15,699
35,530
23,221
Loss on disposition of debt securities
-
(57,591
)
(368,821
)
(58,286
)
Loss from fraud and overages/shortages
(134,964
)
(5,957
)
(136,882
)
(53,389
)
Miscellaneous
139,828
157,755
239,148
310,297
Total noninterest income
518,945
766,845
1,690,447
1,517,357
Noninterest expenses
Salaries
1,779,140
1,574,653
3,460,283
3,074,014
Employee benefits
476,713
567,283
953,909
1,033,902
Occupancy
271,334
265,276
546,594
518,741
Furniture and equipment
202,773
179,075
402,045
385,706
Data processing
249,450
229,873
494,195
477,554
Marketing
151,977
174,606
344,800
304,991
Directors fees
76,700
71,425
138,600
149,575
Telecommunication services
69,857
66,989
138,399
130,946
Deposit insurance premiums
93,865
89,569
190,369
195,440
Other operating
532,443
506,652
1,172,457
1,064,483
Total noninterest expenses
3,904,252
3,725,401
7,841,651
7,335,352
Income before income taxes
3,741,293
4,217,397
7,352,791
8,594,233
Income taxes
922,000
931,500
1,563,500
1,980,000
Net income
$
2,819,293
$
3,285,897
$
5,789,291
$
6,614,233
Earnings per common share - basic and diluted
$
1.03
$
1.19
$
2.11
$
2.40
About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company
Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has 12 banking locations on the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Wicomico County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia.
Contact
M. Dean Lewis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com
SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.