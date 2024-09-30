abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Announces the Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE American:VFL) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on September 30, 2024. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect the Board of Trustees.

As of the record date, August 6, 2024, the Fund had 12,278,003 outstanding common shares and 990 outstanding preferred shares. 82.83% of outstanding common shares and 100% of the outstanding preferred shares were voted representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

Election of Trustees:

Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Christian Pittard (common & preferred) 9,823,801 346,551 Todd Reit (common & preferred) 9,843,574 326,778 Nancy Yao (preferred only) 990 - C. William Maher (preferred only) 990 -

Important Information

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, and abrdn Asia Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

www.abrdnvfl.com/

