abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Announces the Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE American:VFL) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on September 30, 2024. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect the Board of Trustees.
As of the record date, August 6, 2024, the Fund had 12,278,003 outstanding common shares and 990 outstanding preferred shares. 82.83% of outstanding common shares and 100% of the outstanding preferred shares were voted representing a quorum.
The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:
Election of Trustees:
Votes For
Votes Against/Withheld
Christian Pittard (common & preferred)
9,823,801
346,551
Todd Reit (common & preferred)
9,843,574
326,778
Nancy Yao (preferred only)
990
-
C. William Maher (preferred only)
990
-
Important Information
In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, and abrdn Asia Limited.
Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
