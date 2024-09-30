Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2024) - AIM5 Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AIME.P) (the "Company"), announces the resignation of Zachary Goldenberg as an officer and director of the Company. The board of directors of the Company would like to thank Mr. Goldenberg for his contributions to the Company and it wishes him success in his future endeavors. Aaron Salz has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company to fill the vacancy left by Mr. Goldenberg.

