Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
WKN: A0B7XJ | ISIN: CA5503721063 | Ticker-Symbol: GXD
Tradegate
30.09.24
16:05 Uhr
9,605 Euro
+0,005
+0,05 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2959,48530.09.
9,4059,46030.09.
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 23:36 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lundin Mining Corporation: Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 71,562 to 776,862,620 common shares with voting rights as of September 30, 2024. The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from September 1, 2024 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on September 30, 2024 at 14:30 Pacific Time.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lundin-mining-announces-updated-share-capital-and-voting-rights-302263076.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
