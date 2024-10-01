Anzeige
01.10.2024
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
01.10.2024 00:02 Uhr
Diné Development Corporation : SpinSys-Diné Secures Contract to Support DHA Enterprise Data Solutions

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / SpinSys-Diné, a subsidiary of Diné Development Corporation (DDC) and leader in cloud-based sustainment and modernization, has been awarded the Enterprise Information Data Solutions (EIDS) Program Management Office (PMO) contract. This award reflects SpinSys-Diné's proven history of enterprise healthcare data solutions, reinforcing its long-standing support of the Defense Health Agency (DHA).

SpinSys-Diné builds on its partnership with the agency to advance integration and interoperability of enterprise health IT systems across global Military Treatment Facilities (MTF). In support of the EIDS PMO, the company will deliver programmatic, engineering, and cybersecurity expertise to support cloud-based solutions, virtual technologies, business intelligence, and data delivery.

"We're proud to build on our valued partnership with the DHA to support health system optimization and modernization," stated Shourya Ray, SpinSys-Diné President. "This award reflects our dedication to innovation in support of the agency's cloud-based enterprise data services."

SpinSys-Diné's team of specialists will leverage expertise in data solutions, data science, and operations to deliver innovative mission support for the PMO, enhancing health IT data availability and reliability with a focus on elevating clinical decision-making.

"This contract marks another key milestone for our team committed to the DHA mission," commented Jamie Dahlum, Vice President of Growth and Strategy, Health IT. "We look forward to expanding our support to improve healthcare and ensure the readiness of military personnel."

Contact Information

Katie von Allmen
Senior Marketing Manager
katie.vonallmen@ddc-dine.com

SOURCE: DDC

