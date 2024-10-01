Indiana Toll Road: ITRCC Launches Think Before You Click' Smishing Awareness Campaign to Combat Nationwide Scam Threats

ELKHART, IN / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / ITR Concession Co. LLC (ITRCC), the concessionaire and operator of the Indiana Toll Road (ITR), is proud to be a part of October's National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and, in conjunction, is launching the 'Think Before You Click' Smishing Awareness Campaign. The campaign is designed to educate Indiana Toll Road customers and the general public about the dangers of smishing, a cybersecurity attack that uses fraudulent text messages in an attempt to trick people to click on links that steal personal information or download damaging malware.

The National Cybersecurity Awareness Month was an initiative launched in 2003 by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA), as a month dedicated towards the public and private sectors working together to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity. The program seeks to help individuals understand the importance of staying vigilant against cybersecurity threats that could disrupt individuals, communities, and businesses through digital means.

In light of the recent smishing scams that are impersonating toll road agencies nationwide, malicious actors are sending out deceptive texts claiming to be from the Indiana Toll Road, urging recipients to pay an unpaid toll. ITRCC has taken initial steps through website communications to inform customers that they do not send out text messages asking for sensitive information or payments. To further their endeavors, throughout October ITRCC is partnering with the Indiana State Police and the YMCA of Steuben County to post informative videos on social media that outline key strategies for spotting and reporting smishing texts to an FBI website dedicated to taking down fraudulent websites, IC3.gov. The videos and images will feature practical tips on how to identify suspicious messages and protect personal information.

It is critical for the public to remain vigilant. The Smishing Awareness Campaign aims to empower individuals with the knowledge to recognize and report these fraudulent messages.

"I received a text asking to pay an unpaid toll from the Indiana Toll Road that looked real and was very convincing. Thankfully, I didn't click the link and went to their website to confirm it wasn't legitimate. It's important for everyone to be aware of these scams or else it could lead to a much worse situation," says Tammy B., resident of St. Joseph County area and recipient of a smishing text.

In addition to the social media campaign, ITRCC will conduct in-person education briefings at local facilities within the seven counties in which ITRCC operates, as well as distributing informational handouts on how to recognize smishing attempts and what steps to take if a suspicious message is received.

The Smishing Awareness Campaign is to encourage everyone to "Think Before You Click." ITRCC is urging the public to be cautious and verify any unexpected or suspicious texts, especially those requesting payment or personal information.

For more information on the campaign or to access the educational materials, please visit indianatollroad.org. If you suspect you have received a smishing message, report it immediately to IC3.gov.

About the Indiana Toll Road

Established in 2006, the ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) responsibilities are detailed in the Concession and Lease Agreement with the Indiana Finance Authority, such as the construction, maintenance, repair, and operation of the 157-mile Indiana Toll Road. Headquartered in Elkhart, the Toll Road spans northern Indiana, linking Chicago with the Eastern Seaboard. Designated as part of Interstate 80/90, the Toll Road serves as a vital transportation link in the Midwest.

Contact Information

Yvette Leyva

Communications Manager

yleyva@indianatollroad.org

5742614028

SOURCE: ITR Concession Company LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.