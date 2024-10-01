Brooklyn, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2024) - The Center for Cultural Power and its sister organization, Cultural Engagement Lab are proud to present the "Autonomy is My Joy" activation, a powerful video and art installation that highlights the intersectional experiences of multigenerational BIPOC storytellers. The activation will take place on October 5-6 at the MacDuggal Greenhouse in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, offering attendees an immersive experience centered on gender autonomy, social justice, and civic engagement during this critical election year.





Through this activation, visitors will be transported into the heart of BIPOC cultural heritage, set against the backdrop of a nostalgic 90s BIPOC grandmother's living room. Here, curated video stories framed as living room art will amplify the voices of diverse individuals from Gen Z to Baby Boomers, as they navigate issues of autonomy, identity, and advocacy. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a live, interactive blanket-weaving station, symbolizing the power of collective action in shaping social change.

Featured Artists and Stories:

The project will feature video stories from a wide range of BIPOC storytellers, including Quanasia, a workplace equity advocate, and environmental justice strategist Arielle V. King. In addition, Debra Cartwright, a painter best known for her compositions using watercolor, mixed media, and printmaking, will present her artwork Connectivity, a Giclée print that explores the intersection of storytelling and technology in advocating for social change. Her work deepens the narrative of how BIPOC women reclaim autonomy in the face of historical medical and social injustices.

"We believe that the act of storytelling is transformative and necessary for cultural change," said Krystle Edwards, Director of Campaigns and Engagement at the Center for Cultural Power. "With 'Autonomy is My Joy,' we are centering the voices of those most impacted by intersecting issues of gender, race, and reproductive justice, while also mobilizing attendees toward civic action."

Event Details:

What : "Autonomy is My Joy" Activation

When : October 5-6, 2024

Where : CultureCon 2024, Brooklyn Navy Yard

Who: Featured Artists: Quanasia, Arielle V. King, Debra Cartwright, Dpicting, Tochi J. Nworu, Shoreigh Williams, Amir Khadar, Kayla Kosaki, Carrie Curley, Alex Albadree, Angelica Frausto, Paige Pettibon, Gabriela Aleman, Nimah Gobir, Pauline Cuevas, Emulsify, CozCon, LACEY, Courtney Brooks and more.

For media inquiries, interviews, or to learn more about the event, please contact Dorcey Kuti at dorcey@gazellemediagroup.agency.





Some of the illustrations that will be featured at Culture Con by our artists

About Center for Cultural Power

The Center for Cultural Power is a leader in advancing the voices of artists, storytellers, and activists from underrepresented communities. Through campaigns like "Autonomy is My Joy" and "Threads of Change," the Center uses art and storytelling as tools to inspire action, deepen community engagement, and advocate for justice.

