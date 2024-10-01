Barton Gold Holdings Limited: High Grade Tarcoola Assays Confirm Additional Open Pit Gold

Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. "RC drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay"). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information Sampling during Barton Gold's RC drill programs at Tarcoola was obtained through reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling methods. Historic RC and diamond drilling methods were also used in drilling campaigns completed since the mid-1990s. Rotary air-blast (RAB) and aircore drilling has also been completed. These holes were used to guide interpretation but were not used for previous grade estimations or modelling of the results reported in the accompanying Announcement. The drilling program used a Metzke cone splitter (or similar) attached to the cyclone. One-metre splits were constrained by chute and butterfly valves to derive a 2-4kg split on the cyclone. Samples above 1m depth were not collected. Diamond core for drilling has been sawn in half using an automated core saw. Field duplicates were derived from using quarter core for the designated interval. Historic diamond core has been sawn in half or quarter using a core saw. Historic RC samples were collected using various splitting methods over the project's history. A splitter was generally used; however, spear samples were taken for a period of time in some holes. The sample preparation for drilling conducted in 2023 and 2024 of the one-metre sampling for Barton Gold's RC and diamond drill program was conducted by Bureau Veritas (Adelaide) using method FA1 where the 2-3kg split sample received at the laboratory is weighed, dried, crushed to 10mm, pulverized to 75 micron and split to provide a 40g sample for fire assay analysis. The sample preparation of the one-metre sampling for Barton Gold's 2021 RC drill program was conducted by Intertek Genalysis (Adelaide) using method SP1 where the 2-3kg split sample received at the laboratory is weighed, dried, crushed to 3mm, pulverized to 75 micron and split to provide a 50g sample for fire assay and adequate pulverized material for possible future multi-element analysis. Historically RC and diamond drilling samples were analysed by various laboratories by either fire assay or Aqua Regia digest, detection by atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS) or a Pulverise and Leach (PAL) process. 1 m RC or diamond samples were generally collected.

Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, RC, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). The RC drilling by Barton Gold used a face-sampling 5 ¾" RC drilling techniques undertaken by Profile Drilling. Profile Drilling used an air delivery systems comprising primary and auxillary compressor plus booster, delivering nominal air capacities of approximately 1000psi/2000cfm. Historic drilling has taken place over numerous periods since the mid- 1980s as follows: 1987-1989 BHP Gold/Aberfoyle JV (RC and HQ3 DD)

1991-1994 Queens Road Mines/Grenfell Resources(RC)

1996-1998 Grenfell Resources (RC, RCD, HQ3 DD)

2001-2002 AngloGold/Gravity Capital (RC/RCD)

2008 LIDDS (NQ DD)

2012 Tunkillia Gold (RC and HQ3 DD)

2016-2018 Tarcoola Gold (RC).

Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Drilling recoveries were qualitatively described for each drilled interval in the field database along with an estimation of moisture content. In general recoveries were good in the order of 30-40kg for each one-metre interval of RC drilling and less than 1% of intervals noted any moisture content. Samples submitted to the laboratory were weighed on a dry, as-received basis and reported along with assay results. No relationship between grade and recovery has been identified. Drilling recoveries prior to 2012 were not recorded for both RC chips and diamond core. Some earlier reports noted difficult drilling. Grenfell noted that care was taken to maximise recoveries and minimise contamination and wet drilling conditions were not often encountered. AngloGold noted no major problems with drilling conditions. TGL RC drilling programmes noted good recoveries, with weights of 30-40kg achieved in fresh material. Within the weathered zone, sample weights were more variable. Holes collared in the Quaternary overburden yielded poor or no recovery from the upper unconsolidated cover sequence, which does not host gold mineralisation. Diamond core recoveries were recorded by TGL. Local zones of core loss were noted in the oxide zone however core recoveries were generally good. The RC drilling was closely monitored by the site geologist to ensure optimal recovery and that samples were considered representative. Historically, HQ triple tube (HQ3) drilling was used for some holes to maximise core recovery. Re-entry holes were not triple-tubed as they were drilled straight into fresh bedrock. Drilling rates were controlled, and short drill runs were often used through the oxide zone to maximise core recovery.

Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. The RC drilling program electronically logged a number of parameters direct into a database including: Stratigraphy, lithology, weathering, primary and secondary colour, texture, grainsize, alteration type-style-intensity and mineralisation type-style-percentage. Logging practices varied over the project's history, however AngloGold attempted to standardize the logging by relogging holes in 2002. Approximately 17,000m of diamond and RC drilling and conversion of historical data into a consistent coding system. Some inconsistency in the logging is evident in the current database, however significant mapping has been completed in the pit which, in conjunction with the logging, provides a sound geological basis to prepare a Mineral Resource estimate. Logging from drilling is generally qualitative in nature. All diamond core and RC drilling has been geologically logged.

Subsampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Quality control procedures adopted for all subsampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. SADME (1964) - Diamond holes were quarter-cored by Grenfell. Aberfoyle (1979-1985) - Samples of open holes TP001-021 were collected in a PVC bag via a cyclone, and then split downto approximately 1.5kg. Newmex Exploration Limited/Tarcoola Gold Ltd (1987-1988) - RC samples from TRC001-TRC025 were collected over 1m intervals via a cyclone with an incorporated splitter. Approximately 3kg was collected for analysis. RC samples from TRC026-TRC138 were collected over 1m intervals and riffle split to collect a sample. The weight of the sample was approximately 2kg. BHP (1987-1989) - RC holes were sampled at 1m intervals with rock chips homogenized via a cyclone before being split and sampled. A 4m composite sample weighing approximately 2.5kg was initially submitted for analysis. The 1m samples were only submitted if the original 4m sample returned a value of >0.5 g/t Au. Diamond core was apparently half-cored, with samples generally taken at 1m intervals. Grenfell (1991-1993) - RC holes were sampled at 1m intervals were collected in full in plastic bags. The plastic bags were rolled several times to help ensure mixing prior to collecting a 1-2kg sample using a short plastic tube inserted diagonally several times into the material. A 4 m composite was initially submitted for analysis. 1m samples were only submitted if the original 4m sample returned a value of >0.3 g/t Au. Diamond core was apparently half-cored, with samples generally taken at 1m intervals. Grenfell (1995-1997) - RC holes were sampled at 1m intervals were collected in full in a plastic bucket, and then poured through a three-tier riffle splitter. Buckets were emptied through the splitter at 0.5m intervals. A 3kg sample was collected in a calico bag for assay, and the remaining sample collected in a large plastic bag. Poor sample recovery was apparently only noted within a small number of drillholes. Diamond core was apparently half-cored, with samples generally taken at 1m intervals. AngloGold (2001-2002) - RC holes were sampled at 1m intervals. Detail surrounding the RC subsampling techniques was not provided to CSA Global. Diamond core was apparently half- cored, with samples generally taken at 1m intervals. Subsampling is performed during the preparation stage according to the assay laboratories' internal protocols. During the RC drilling program primary samples were collected from a shute on the cyclone splitter. Field duplicates were obtained from a secondary shute on the splitter. To the best of the Competent Persons knowledge, no RC field duplicates were taken prior to 1995. After 1995, field duplicates have generally been inserted in the sample stream at a rate of one in every 20 samples. No data was provided for the AngloGold drilling program however (2001-2002). Results generally give confidence in sampling procedures . Sample sizes are considered to be appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. Analytical techniques have varied somewhat over the projects history and are summarised below. SADME (1964) - Diamond holes were sent to Amdel in Adelaide for analysis by Aqua Regia digest flame AAS with a 0.02 detection limit. Any samples returning grades >1 g/t Au were re-assayed by fire assay with an AAS finish. Aberfoyle Exploration (1985-1987) - Samples were submitted to Classic Laboratories in Perth for fire assay using a 50g charge. Newmex Exploration Limited, Tarcoola Gold Limited (1987- 1988) - Samples from TRC001-TRC025 were submitted to Genalysis in Perth for analysis using Aqua Regia digest and AAS finish after roasting to oxidise sulphides. Fire assay was carried out on all samples containing >1 g/t Au determined following Aqua Regia. Samples from TRC026-TRC138 were submitted to Classic Comlabs, Adelaide for analysis by fire assay. BHP Gold (1988-1991) - Samples were submitted to Amdel Laboratories in Adelaide for analysis. The analytical method is not known. Queens Road Mine/Grenfell Resources (1992-1994) - Samples were submitted to Amdel for digest by Aqua Regia (two parts hydrochloric acid to one-part nitric acid), followed by extraction into organic solvent (D.I.B.K.). A 50g subsample was then analysed by AAS with a 0.02 g/t Au detection limit. Grenfell Resources (1996-1998) - Earlier samples were submitted to Amdel for analysis by Aqua Regia digest with AAS finish. Any samples returning grades >1 g/t Au were re-assayed by fire assay with and AAS finish. Later holes were submitted to Aqua Regia digest with graphite furnace AAS. AngloGold, Gravity Capital Limited (2001-2002) - Earlier holes (up to TCRC0029) were submitted to Genalysis in Adelaide. Sample preparation was completed in Adelaide, and then sample analysis was completed in Perth via a 50g fire assaywith AAS finish (Method FA50/AAS). Later holes were submitted to Analabs in Perth for analysis by fire assay. Low Impact Diamond Drilling Services (2008) - Two core holes were submitted to Onsite Laboratory Services, Bendigo for analysis by 25g fire assay with AAS finish. Subsampling techniques are not known. Tunkillia Gold (2012) - Au analysis was completed by IntertekGenalysis in Adelaide, via a 50 g lead collection fire assay with AAS finish to a 0.005 ppm detection limit (Method FA50/AA). Tarcoola Gold (2016-2017) - Samples were dried at 90 °C to eliminate the impact of moisture on sample processing. After drying samples are crushed via a Boyd Crusher to <10mm in size then split through a rotary splitter to produce a sub-sample. The crusher is cleaned regularly and has barren bricks crushed between sample groups to prevent contamination. Analysis is through the pulverising and leach (PAL) process. This process reflects the site mill extraction process where: each process is pulverised in aqueous solution with cyanide bearing assay tabs and a collection of assorted sized ball bearings. Each sample is pulverised for an hour, resulting in an Au-CN complex bearing solution and remnant pulverised sample, and the pulverised material is 95% passing 75 microns. Following PAL processing, samples are decanted, centrifuged and prepared for analysis in an AAS with a solvent separation with a DIBK and residence time of 20 minutes. The sample is then aspirated through the AAS to produce a reading. Barton Gold (2020) - 2-4kg splits were sent to MinAnalytical in Perth for preparation and analysis using photon assay techniques for gold and ICPOES/MS for multielement geochemistry. The received samples used MinAnalytical's PAP3502R method for preparation which included weighing before drying and crushing to 3mm. A 500g charge was split for analysis using MinAnalytical's PAAU2 photon assay method for gold which is a fully automated technique designed for the analysis of ores. It uses high energy x-rays to excite the atoms so liberation from the surrounding material is not required. The ~500g single-use jars allows for bulk analysis with no chance of cross contamination between samples. Barton Gold (2021) - 2-4kg splits were sent to Intertek Genalysis in Adelaide for preparation and analysis using 50g fire assay techniques for gold and ICPOES/MS for multielement geochemistry. Whilst preparation and some fire assays were undertaken in Adelaide Intertek also sent some batches to their Perth laboratories for analysis. Intertek's FA50/OE04 method uses a 50 g lead collection fire assay with ICP-OES / MS finish to a 0.005 ppm detection limit. Multielement samples were analysed using Intertek's method 4A/MS48 which is a 4-acid digest followed by analysis using ICP-OES and MS for 48 elements. Barton Gold (2022-present) - 2-4kg splits were sent to Bureau Veritas in Adelaide for preparation and analysis using a 40g fire assay technique for gold. Bureau Veritas' FA1 method uses a 40 g lead collection fire assay with AAS finish to a 0.01 ppm detection limit. No geophysical studies were used in this latest drilling program. Barton Gold's RC drilling program included a comprehensive QAQC component with Field Duplicates, Certified Standards (selection of OREAS CRM's considered most appropriate for expected grade and composition) and coarse blanks collectively inserted at ratio of approximately 1 in 17 primary samples. The sequencing of QC samples is tailored on the basis of preliminary (field) assaying to maximise the effect of QA. Additionally, the laboratories provided their internal QAQC which included check samples, CRM's, blanks and repeats. Analysis of the duplicate samples was variable but considered acceptable given the nature of gold mineralization associated with this project. Some significant variation was noted however this is considered consistent with the interpreted high nugget style of mineralisation. Bureau Veritas' analysis for gold using fire assay performed well with all batches falling within the +/-3SD test of the expected value for the given standards (3 OREAS CRM's). Historically, the amount of sampling and analytical QC data that has been collected has varied over the project's history. Limited sampling and analytical QC data is available to support drilling programs completed prior to 1992, which represents a relatively minor portion of the dataset. Between 1992 and 1994, the only meaningful QC data appears to be a comparison of spear and riffle split sampling results. No significant bias was noted between the methods. Between 1996 and 1998, standard results indicate no significant bias, and blank results suggest no issue with carry-over contamination. Field duplicate results reveal a reasonable amount of scatter, which implies poor sample precision, however no bias was noted. Check (umpire laboratory) assay results also revealed considerable scatter but no significant bias which further attests to the accuracy of the analytical data. It is understood no QC samples were submitted between 2001 and 2008. Tunkillia Gold used blanks to monitor carry-over contamination and no significant issues were detected. Field duplicates were used to assess sample precision, while CRMs were used to assess analytical accuracy. Some pulps were also sent to an umpire laboratory as a further check on analytical accuracy. Field duplicate results provide some confidence sample precision. The scatter which is observed is understandable given the moderate to high nugget effect evident at Tarcoola. The CRMs reasonably demonstrated the accuracy of the laboratory. Pulp repeats were higher than the original results, which did cause some concern however, given the CRM results the Competent Person had reasonable confidence in the accuracy of the primary laboratory. Tarcoola Gold collected field duplicates to monitor sample precision and submitted one main CRM to monitor analytical accuracy. The field duplicate results give some confidence in sample precision, with the scatter which is observed likely a consequence of the high-nugget nature of the mineralisation. Although only one CRM was used, no bias was noted.

Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. The use of twinned holes. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Alternative company personnel have verified significant intersections. No twinned holes were used in the course of this program. All data collected in the reported program including collar details, drilling records, sampling records and geological logs are recorded directly into spreadsheets in the field which includes comprehensive interval validation processes. Gyro downhole surveys and Assay results were provided in digital format. All relevant historical data was entered into a DataShed database where various validation checks were performed. Data was exported into an Access Database. No adjustments were made to any assay data in this release.

Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drillholes (collar and downhole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. Specification of the grid system used. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. All 2024 RC collars were sited using a Garmin hand-held GPS system, with all drill collars also picked up using a Leica DGPS system post-drilling (<0.1m accuracy). The RL was generated from the LiDAR survey collected at the completion of drilling. All Barton RC holes were downhole surveyed using an Axis Champ-Gyro system which provided measurements at 20m intervals up and down hole. Collar location and downhole survey methods have varied somewhat over the project's history. Almost all hole collars have been surveyed by GPS, DGPS or total station methods, with checks completed against the topographic DTM. Downhole survey methods have varied somewhat over the projects history and are summarised below. Aberfoyle (1979-1985) - Holes not surveyed. Set-up positions were used and are well documented. BHP (1987-1989) - Holes not surveyed. Set-up positions were used and are well documented. Grenfell (1991-1997) - A single shot Eastman camera was used, with surveys taken every 30-50m (GP, GL series). Early generation holes completed by Grenfell/Queens Road were not surveyed at the time of the drilling. Grenfell conducted a campaign of Eastman surveys for open historical holes, using Fugro Survey as a contractor. AngloGold (2001-2002) - A single shot Eastman camera was used, with surveys taken every 30-50m (TCD, TCRC series). Tunkillia Gold (2012) - A reflex Ezi-shot downhole camera was used, with readings taken every 30m for diamond holes (TADD series) and end-of-hole for RC holes (TARC series). TGL completed validation checks on the downhole surveys including consistency checks on available databases, comparison of digital databases against hard copy records, and against original Eastman camera discs, cross checks on grid to magnetic conversions and visual review. Tarcoola Gold (2016-2017) - In February 2017, Kinetic Technologies was engaged to perform a downhole optics survey for a geotechnical review. A total of seven holes were downhole surveyed for deviation using a directional survey probe. Readings were taken at 10m downhole intervals. Results showed minor lifting in holes deeper than 28m. The majority of grade control holes are drilled to 23m; hence hole deviation is not considered to be significant All site data is reported in Geocentric Datum of Australia 1994 (GDA94) and Vertical Datum in Australian Height Datum (AHD). The map projection is MGA Zone 53. Historic Survey Data has been converted to GDA94. In March 2020 Barton gold engaged Aerometrex to collect LiDAR and high-resolution ortho-imagery over the entire Tarcoola Mining Lease. All datasets are levelled to the LiDAR survey.

Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Whether sample compositing has been applied. The spacing of RC drill holes was determined to provide an adequate test for mineralisation being targeted. Sample compositing was not applied

Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Precise controls on the orientations of mineralisation are poorly understood outside of existing modelled zones of mineralisation. Angled drill holes were drilled due to likely steep dip expected on mineralised positions, based on mineralisation observed elsewhere in the deposit area. Further exploration is required to determine true widths and orientations of mineralisation with a greater degree of confidence.

Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security . Barton Gold staff oversaw the sampling on the RC drill rig and maintained oversight of sample security whilst onsite during the drilling programs. Split samples were inserted into pre-printed calico bags. These tied bags were, in batches of 5, ziplocked into labelled poly-weave bags which were inserted into ziplocked Bulka-bags. The bulka bags were strapped onto pallets and either transported and delivered to the laboratory by Barton Gold personnel, orloaded by a Barton Gold representative on to a semitrailer for transport to the laboratories in Adelaide. The trailers were not unloaded whilst in transit. Barton does not have detailed information in regard to sample security measures taken by previous owners of the Tarcoola project. However, Barton understands that these procedures have been in accordance with commonly adopted standard industry practices