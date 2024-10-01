Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Aktuelle News:
WKN: 853666 | ISIN: JP3866800000 | Ticker-Symbol: MAT1
PR Newswire
01.10.2024 04:36 Uhr
Consumer Technology Association: Panasonic Holdings to Keynote at CES 2025

Yuki Kusumi, Group CEO, will take the stage

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emphasizing how technology touches all facets of our lives, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announces Yuki Kusumi, Group CEO, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, as an opening keynote speaker for CES® 2025. Mr. Kusumi and Kinsey Fabrizio, CTA President, will share the news and discuss what to expect at CES 2025 during an event in Tokyo, Japan today.

CES® Logo

"WELL into the Future is our theme for CES 2025," said Mr. Kusumi. "The Panasonic Group's legacy of social contribution - informed by our seven founding principles - continues to drive our actions as we work to fulfill our Founder's vision of making today better than yesterday, tomorrow better than today."

"WELL into the Future" embodies the idea that the Panasonic Group, through innovations and a commitment to addressing social issues, is leading the development of a wave of cutting-edge solutions to help achieve this vision for a better future.

The Panasonic Group, in collaboration with an ever-growing array of strategic partners who share its values and aspirations, continues to pursue the realization of this vision, not only through its products, technologies, and services, but also through its business activities - including the development of green energy technologies and circular economy practices to help address the urgency of the climate crisis.

With a long and distinguished career in research and development (R&D) and company management, Mr. Kusumi is passionate about innovation, digital transformation, and combatting environmental issues for a better, brighter future for everyone.

"Panasonic and CTA thrive on our abilities to recognize and drive trends in innovation and society," said Gary Shapiro, CEO, CTA. "Under the leadership of Mr. Kusumi, Panasonic's latest vision for a smart energy future and wellbeing is likely to move markets once again."

During the keynote, the Panasonic Group will introduce new initiatives that focus on innovative technologies to enhance the sustainability of society, as well as the health, comfort and safety of families and individuals, and will demonstrate that the Panasonic Group is taking a new step towards realizing the future it aims for.

"As a participant in the first CES in 1967 and each one since then, Panasonic has built decades of innovation that prioritize people," said Fabrizio. "With a keen eye for the future, we know that Mr. Kusumi will offer insights on how technology will affect many facets of our lives."

Mr. Kusumi speaks following the CTA State of the Industry Address at 8:30 a.m. PT on January 7, 2025, in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian. Dive into comprehensive wellbeing for us and our planet. For the latest information on CES 2025, visit CES.tech and register here.

About CES®:
CES is the most powerful tech event in the world - the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2025 takes place Jan. 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:
As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators - from startups to global brands - helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® - the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

About the Panasonic Group:
Founded in 1918, and today a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022 with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. The Group reported consolidated net sales of 8,496.4 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2024. To learn more about the Panasonic Group, please visit: https://holdings.panasonic/global/

Mr. Yuki Kusumi, Group CEO, Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Panasonic Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520236/CESLogo_CLR_RGB_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520237/2308KusumiCEO_facing_left___1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520238/Panasonic_logo_bl_posi_RGB.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/panasonic-holdings-to-keynote-at-ces-2025-302263363.html

