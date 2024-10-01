London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2024) - Elsevier, a global leader in medical information and data analytics, announced today its participation in the Global Digital Health Summit (GDHS-24) taking place in Mumbai, India on October 4-5. The premier event convenes thousands of physicians, healthcare leaders, policymakers and digital health companies from around the world and provides a platform to showcase cutting-edge technologies and facilitate discussions on the widespread deployment of digital technologies, including AI.

Jan Herzhoff, PhD, President, Elsevier Health said: "As a company with a strong presence in India, we are excited to partner with the Global Digital Health Summit to highlight the importance of AI and digital health solutions in the transformation of the healthcare system in the country. We also look forward to gathering with providers and partners and exchanging ideas on how we can all collaborate more effectively across the public and private sector to drive positive change that will benefit all patients."

As a leading global provider of clinical solutions, Elsevier has been delivering trusted research content, localized digital solutions and insightful analytics in India since 1996. In the healthcare sector, Elsevier's solutions are used by clinicians across India in delivering quality patient care and enhancing health outcomes.

Some of the key products include ClinicalKey, a leading clinical decision support and reference tool for hospital systems and medical schools that supports point of care and deep reference needs, and the newly launched ClinicalKey AI, which offers a conversational search interface with advanced generative AI to help physicians quickly find accurate and succinct clinical information based on one of the world's largest and most trusted bodies of medical information available anywhere.

The Indian healthcare system is a diverse and complex network of public and private sectors that provide a wide range of medical services to the world's largest population of 1.4 billion people. Despite undergoing significant systemic changes in recent years, the system continues to face challenges including inadequate infrastructure, a shortage of healthcare professionals, and urban-rural disparities throughout the country. These challenges are further intensified by the changing disease profile of India with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes and hypertension.

One of the largest hurdles that India faces with its vast population is the marked disparity in the quality and accessibility of healthcare services between urban and rural areas. To help address this disparity, Elsevier is part of Digital Innovations & Interventions for Sustainable HealthTech Action (DIISHA), a strategic Public Private Partnership (PPP) pilot to empower and digitally upskill frontline healthcare workers like Accredited Social Heath Activists (ASHA) workers in building a sustainable rural health delivery model and revolutionizing last mile delivery in India. As part of this pilot, Elsevier Health will support the training of thousands of frontline healthcare workers across the country and the deployment of the expert led AI solution ClinicalPath Primary Care India to assist in the screening and assessment of patients in rural areas.

Mr. Herzhoff added, "We are proud to be a key partner in this national pilot and are committed to working alongside state governments in addressing health equity and improving access to quality care through our innovative suite of solutions now and in the future."

About Elsevier Health

For more than 140 years, Elsevier has supported the work of researchers and healthcare professionals by providing current, evidence-based information that can help empower students and clinicians to provide the best healthcare possible. Growing from our roots, Elsevier Health applies innovation, facilitates insights, and helps drive more informed decision-making for our customers across global health. We support health providers by providing accessible, trusted evidence-based information to take on the infodemic; prepare more future health professionals with effective tools and resources; provide insights that help clinicians improve patient outcomes; deliver healthcare that is truly inclusive; and supports a more personalized and localized healthcare experience.

Diversity and inclusion are the foundation of our innovation, and our teams are committed to creating education and practice solutions that reflect the diversity of our world. Elsevier Health is helping lay the groundwork for more equitable healthcare worldwide; We bring the same rigor to our digital information solutions as we do to our publishing, allowing us to offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive progress for the benefit of every patient.

About Elsevier

As a global leader in scientific information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making with innovative solutions based on trusted, evidence-based content and advanced AI-enabled digital technologies.

We have supported the work of our research and healthcare communities for more than 140 years. Our 9,500 employees around the world, including 2,500 technologists, are dedicated to supporting researchers, librarians, academic leaders, funders, governments, R&D-intensive companies, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals and educators in their critical work. Our 2,900 scientific journals and iconic reference books include the foremost titles in their fields, including Cell Press, The Lancet and Gray's Anatomy.

Together with the Elsevier Foundation , we work in partnership with the communities we serve to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information on our work, digital solutions and content, visit www.elsevier.com.

