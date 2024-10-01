Agape ATP Corporation: ATPC and FORMEDIC Technologies Announce Strategic Collaboration to Launch LEGA, a Revolutionary Respiratory Care Device

L-R: Prof Dato' Sri Dr How Kok Choong, Founder and Global Group CEO of ATPC and Ng Zim Guan, Director of FORMEDIC Technologies Sdn. Bhd (link)

Prof Dato' Sri Dr How Kok Choong, the Founder and Global Group CEO of ATPC, said, "The partnership allows ATPC to leverage FORMEDIC's expertise in healthcare technology and clinical applications and research and development capabilities, aligning with ATPC's long-term vision of building a holistic wellness ecosystem that encompasses both preventive and curative solutions.

This is an opportunity for us to address a critical global health need. With LEGA, we are expanding our operations into healthcare technology, an area with immense growth potential. We look forward to continue delivering value through innovation and strategic diversification, and at the same time, accelerate ATPC's growth and market reach, enhancing shareholder value."

Ng Zim Guan, Director of FORMEDIC Technologies, added, "LEGA is the culmination of years of research and clinical trials, and our partnership with ATPC allows us to reach more patients globally. We aim to redefine respiratory care with cutting-edge solutions and LEGA's non-invasive, electronic chest percussion technology has already proven to be a vital tool in improving respiratory health. Partnering with ATPC allows us to further scale this technology and reach more patients in need."

In addition to improving lung health, the collaboration will focus on continuous R&D efforts to explore innovations and develop solutions to improve patient outcomes. ATPC and FORMEDIC will jointly develop marketing strategies to position LEGA as the leading respiratory care solution, ensuring greater accessibility to hospitals, rehabilitation centres, and home users globally.

About AGAPE ATP Corporation

Agape ATP Corporation (ATPC) is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life and promoting sustainable development. With a strong foundation built on two core business pillars, ATPC specialises in the provision of health and wellness products that caters to the diverse needs of its customers, ensuring their well-being and vitality. Additionally, APTC delivers comprehensive energy-saving solutions that empower companies to drive sustainability initiatives, reduce energy consumption, and achieve their sustainability goals.

For more information, visit www.agapeatpgroup.com.

