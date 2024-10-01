Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, October 1st, 2024 - In its decision of September 30, 2024, SIX Exchange Regulation AG approved an extension of the publication deadline of Leclanché's (SIX: LECN) 2024 semi-annual report until October 31st, 2024.



The Company has requested an extension of the deadline for releasing its 2024 semi-annual report due to an extensive ongoing due diligence process with Pinnacle International Capital in the context of securing a significant expansion funding opportunity. While this investment is a key strategic initiative for Leclanché's future growth, it has drawn considerable internal resources from the Company's finance team as well as other departments. As part of the discussions with Pinnacle, the internal teams are working on the support for the due diligence process, as well as on the establishment of a business plan for the potential joint venture with Pinnacle and all of the preparatory work for any potential restructuring requirement for the new shareholding structure post finalisation of the due diligence condition precedent.



In its decision of September 30, 2024, SIX Exchange Regulation AG requested Leclanché to insert the below excerpt in this ad hoc announcement:



I. The exemption request of Leclanché (Issuer) dated 27 September 2024 regarding an extension of the deadline to publish its 2024 semi-annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until 31 October 2024 at the latest is granted with the following reservation (lit. a) and under the following conditions (lit. b):



a. SIX Exchange Regulation AG reserves the right to suspend trading of the registered shares of the Issuer in case its 2024 semi-annual report is not published in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 of the Listing Rules [LR] in connection with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity [DAH]) and not filed with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until Thursday, 31 October 2024, 11.59 pm CET, at the latest.

b. Leclanché is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity concerning this decision until Tuesday, 01 October 2024, 7.30 am CET at the latest. The notice must contain: - the unaltered reproduction of the wording of para. I. of this decision, placed in a prominent position; - the reasons for the application of the Issuer requesting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2024 semi-annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG.



For more information, write to info@leclanche.com or visit www.leclanche.com.



About Leclanché



Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company's Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN). SIX Swiss Exchange: ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9



Disclaimer



