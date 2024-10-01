Goldgenie LLC: Goldgenie Unveils the Ultimate in Tech Luxury: 24k Gold M3 iMac Secures Orders from Prestigious Interior Design Firm

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldgenie, the globally renowned luxury customizer of technology and gifts, has unveiled its latest masterpiece-the 24k Gold M3 iMac, featuring a 24-inch 4.5 Retina display. Priced at USD $17,000 for the 24k Gold embellished version and up to a cool USD $68,000 if diamond encrusted detailing is further required. This device not only offers state-of-the-art technology but is a statement piece crafted with exquisite attention to detail. Known for their bespoke luxury items, Goldgenie provides a Lifetime Warranty on its 24k Gold customization, ensuring it remains a timeless investment for its discerning clientele.

One of Goldgenie's prestigious clients includes the Swiss-based interior design firm GRESET REICH, led by established designers and hospitality experts Claudia and Yann Greset. Known for curating exclusive projects for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) across Europe and beyond, GRESET REICH has successfully brought many hospitality, residential, and corporate projects to life. Recently, Goldgenie provided a limited-edition 24k Gold M3 iMac for one of their undisclosed clients, solidifying their position as a preferred luxury partner for elite interior designers.

Claudia and Yann Greset remarked, "We and our clients have been absolutely thrilled with the 24k Gold M3 iMac from Goldgenie. It perfectly complements the luxurious environments we create. The unparalleled craftsmanship Goldgenie brings to the table fills a much-needed gap for bespoke corporate gifts and tech solutions for our clients who are looking for the embodiment of exclusivity and refinement. This iMac is not just a functional device; it's a statement piece."

Goldgenie, originally founded in London, has since moved its gold plating services to Dubai, reinforcing its status as a leader in luxury customization. Through its Gold Plating Services page, Goldgenie offers a range of bespoke customizations for its clients, such as adding engravings, diamonds, carbon fibre, or leather to devices like iPhones and iPads. Each design is carefully crafted to meet the highest standards of quality and exclusivity, tailored specifically to the client's needs.

Founder Laban Roomes commented, "At Goldgenie, our team has a monomaniacal focus on quality, ensuring that each piece we deliver is a masterpiece. From corporate partners to individual clients, we take pride in creating products that exemplify the ultimate in luxury customization. We're thrilled to collaborate with leading designers like Claudia and Yann Greset, whose elite clientele appreciate the fusion of technology and high-end design."

The global market for bespoke luxury goods, which includes high-end customized tech products like those offered by Goldgenie, is booming. According to a 2023 report by Statista, the global luxury goods market is projected to reach USD $386 billion by 2025, with the personal luxury goods segment alone expected to account for USD $352 billion. The demand for customized and personalized luxury products, like Goldgenie's 24k Gold M3 iMac and bespoke 24k Gold iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max range, is driving significant growth in this sector.

In fact, according to Bain & Company's 2022 Luxury Market Report, bespoke and personalized items account for over 20% of total luxury spending, a trend fuelled by HNIs and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) seeking unique, tailor-made products. Goldgenie's ability to offer exquisite customizations for high-end tech devices aligns perfectly with this growing demand for exclusivity in the luxury market.

Since its founding in 1995, Goldgenie has become the go-to luxury brand for A-list celebrities, luxury interior designers, and blue-chip corporations. The 24k Gold M3 iMac is the latest addition to a prestigious portfolio of products that include custom-designed Apple devices, luxury iPads, and their iconic 24k Gold-plated roses. The company's unique creations have been featured on television programs such as Channel 4's The World's Most Expensive Presents where it was featured at its Dubai shop selling a USD $250,000 24k Gold Bike and where it found fame and fortune when it was invested in on the hit BBC T.V show Dragons' Den, highlighting its role as a pioneer in luxury customization.

As Goldgenie continues to expand, with offices in London, Dubai, Cambodia, Los Angeles, and Mumbai, its bespoke services cater to high-net-worth individuals and businesses globally. The company's commitment to innovation, elegance, and craftsmanship has established it as a leader in the luxury market.

For those seeking the ultimate fusion of technology and opulence, Goldgenie's 24k Gold M3 iMac is the epitome of elegance. With unparalleled craftsmanship, it remains a testament to Goldgenie's dedication to delivering exclusive, high-quality products.

www.goldgenie.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519671/Goldgenie_LLC.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2509237/Goldgenie_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/goldgenie-unveils-the-ultimate-in-tech-luxury-24k-gold-m3-imac-secures-orders-from-prestigious-interior-design-firm-302262967.html