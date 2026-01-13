New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Leading B2B platform DesignRush revealed the January 2026 Best Design Awards winners. The awards spotlight the agencies and brands redefining how design drives business impact across Website, Logo, Print, App, Packaging, and Video categories.

DesignRush's Design Awards for January 2026

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/280046_213230299468883b_001full.jpg

Each month, the Design Awards recognizes exceptional projects that define rising trends and showcase how design continues to shape perception, spark emotion, and strengthen brands. Selected by a panel of industry experts, this month's winners exemplify how thoughtful creative execution can tell memorable stories, engage audiences, and transform perception across every medium.

The winners of the Best Design Awards for January 2026 are:

Best Website Design: Type and Space LTD for creating Voltpile's immersive website, combining high-tech credibility with dimensional visuals and interactive storytelling.

Type and Space LTD for creating Voltpile's immersive website, combining high-tech credibility with dimensional visuals and interactive storytelling. Best Logo Design: Copa Design for developing Vernon Davis's versatile football-inspired monogram, conveying strength, balance, and cross-industry adaptability.

Copa Design for developing Vernon Davis's versatile football-inspired monogram, conveying strength, balance, and cross-industry adaptability. Best Print Design: Ricky Stevens for designing Anderson Strathern's modern print system, showcasing structured layouts, bold visuals, and regional storytelling.

Ricky Stevens for designing Anderson Strathern's modern print system, showcasing structured layouts, bold visuals, and regional storytelling. Best App Design: Digcy for crafting Jobify's minimalist and intuitive interface, guiding early-career professionals through job discovery and application tracking.

Digcy for crafting Jobify's minimalist and intuitive interface, guiding early-career professionals through job discovery and application tracking. Best Packaging Design: Gabriel Tarin for designing Tambor y Caracol's heritage-focused coffee packaging, utilizing illustrations, proper structure, and rich culture for premium shelf impact.

Gabriel Tarin for designing Tambor y Caracol's heritage-focused coffee packaging, utilizing illustrations, proper structure, and rich culture for premium shelf impact. Best Video Design: Dave Silver for producing "C4 - 'Moments of Black Joy,'" a short-form video that prioritizes personal storytelling and human-centric cinematography that draws out emotion from its audience.

Visit DesignRush to explore the top design companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio.

About DesignRush

Designrush.com is a B2B marketplace that connects businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280046

Source: DesignRush