Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Aktuelle News:
WKN: A3CS50 | ISIN: BE0974386188 | Ticker-Symbol: 86C
München
30.09.24
08:10 Uhr
3,120 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2024 07:10 Uhr
127 Leser
Biotalys NV: Biotalys Expands R&D Pipeline with New Biofungicide Program

BioFun-8 Will Focus on Combatting Alternaria, a Top Leaf Spot Fungus, in Fruits, Vegetables and Potato Crops

Ghent, Belgium, Oct. 01, 2024), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrols for sustainable crop protection, today announced the addition of a new biofungicide program, BioFun-8, to its research and development pipeline.

Dr. Carlo Boutton, Chief Scientific Officer of Biotalys,said: "Fungal diseases continue to cause numerous challenges for growers - from creating stress on plants that stunts their growth and reduces yields, to devastating entire crops and infesting the soil with billions of spores. Our newest biocontrol program will focus on developing a biofungicide to control Alternaria, one of the key fungal diseases in fruits, vegetables and specialty crops. As in all our pipeline programs, we aim to deliver a crop protection solution to tackle this pathogen with the efficacy and safety desired by growers at a competitive cost."

Building on its expertise in biofungicide development for global fruit and vegetable markets, Biotalys will leverage its proprietary AGROBODY 2.0 technology platform to accelerate the development of a novel protein-based biocontrol targeting the leaf spot fungal disease Alternaria. As existing products for Alternaria treatments face rising chemical resistance and regional regulatory roadblocks, the global market size for a novel crop protection solution against this fungal disease is estimated to be in the range of USD 1.1 billion at grower level.* In addition, as Alternaria causes significant contamination and rotting of food products in the storage period, applications of a new and effective product have potential in the post-harvest segment as well.

Despite widespread usage of chemical antifungal products, growers lose an estimated 10-23 percent of their crops to fungal infections each yearand those losses are expected to worsenand spread to new regions in the face of continued climate change.

BioFun-8 is the latest addition to the growing pipeline of protein-based biocontrols of Biotalys. The company has already finalized the development of its first biofungicide EVOCA**, targeting botrytis and powdery mildew, which is currently under regulatory review by the authorities in the US and EU. If approved, EVOCA will pave the way for its next generation version EVOCA NG which is expected to be the first commercial product out of the Biotalys' pipeline. Other ongoing R&D programs are BioFun-6, targeting botrytis, powdery mildew and anthracnose; BioFun-7, a program sponsored by the Gates Foundation to fight leaf spot disease on cowpea; BioFun-4, a project aimed at tackling oomycetes (water mould); and BioIns-2, a partnership with Syngenta to develop a new bioinsecticide against key pests.

* Source: Kynetec, based on prices at end-user level.

** EVOCA: Pending Registration. This product is not currently registered for sale or use in the United States, the European Union, or elsewhere and is not being offered for sale.

For further information, please contact:
Toon Musschoot, Head of Investor Relations and Communications
T: +32

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology.

Attachments

  • Press Release Biotalys BioFun-8 (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1d0d8a49-b26e-4727-97f3-bf50b8236a69)
  • Persbericht Biotalys BioFun-8 (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c1bf7e96-5bd1-4fc3-8312-dd84b67f0cc7)

