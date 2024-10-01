Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
WKN: A3EP76 | ISIN: CH1276062754 | Ticker-Symbol: 1W82
Lang & Schwarz
01.10.24
08:22 Uhr
3,915 Euro
+0,010
+0,26 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7604,07008:22
Dow Jones News
01.10.2024 07:31 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey's Extensive Expertise Lays the Foundation for the Development of a Semiconductor Manufacturing Project in Switzerland

Press Release: WISeKey's Extensive Expertise Lays the Foundation for the Development of a Semiconductor Manufacturing Project in Switzerland

WISeKey's Extensive Expertise Lays the Foundation for the Development of a Semiconductor Manufacturing Project in Switzerland

Geneva, Switzerland -- October 1, 2024: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT operating as a holding company, today announced that will be initiating a awareness campaign to promote a major semiconductor fabrication facility (fab) project in Switzerland which marks a crucial step in the country's journey toward self-reliance in chip production and positions Switzerland as an emerging hub in the semiconductor industry.

For many years, WISeKey has been at the forefront of such efforts and has built an extensive expertise in semiconductors. Via its subsidiary. SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, WISeKey offers countries the opportunity to develop their own semiconductor personalization centers through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs). This initiative aims to reduce reliance on foreign semiconductor manufacturing, thereby enhancing global supply chain security.

The development of a ab in Switzerland will require a careful balance of incentives, support, R&D, innovation, and access to capital. As highly advanced facilities, semiconductor fabs face escalating costs due to various factors, and each project presents unique requirements and cost considerations. WISeKey aims to raise awareness of the essential role a Swiss-based fab will play in building the foundations for the country's innovation landscape. Given the project's complexity and cost, establishing a close partnership and a solid investment case is crucial to its success.

The project's objective in Switzerland is to start with a mini fab (a smaller-scale semiconductor fabrication facility) and gradually expand it into a full-scale semiconductor fab over the next 10 years. This phased approach allows for manageable investment, initial production capabilities, and flexibility to scale operations in line with technological advancements and market demands. Starting with a mini fab can cost between $100 million to $1.5 billion, depending on the desired technology node and production capacity. Over time, the facility can be expanded with the latest equipment and processes, eventually reaching the scale and capability of a full fab, which may involve a total investment of several billion. This gradual growth strategy aligns with Switzerland's goal of fostering a domestic semiconductor ecosystem and innovation cluster.

Currently, Switzerland heavily relies on imports to meet its semiconductor needs. This new fab project is set to mitigate that dependence, enhance the domestic chip production ecosystem, create new jobs, and attract further investments in the technology and space sector. Locally produced chips will become essential for various industries within Switzerland, contributing to a more resilient global supply chain.

Why a Fab in Switzerland? The National and Economic Benefits

Switzerland stands to gain multiple benefits from establishing a semiconductor fab within its borders: 

1. Technological Sovereignty: By building a local fab, Switzerland can 
   reduce its dependency on foreign semiconductor suppliers. This 
   sovereignty will be crucial for the country's industries, including 
   healthcare, automotive, health, aerospace, and IoT. In times of global 
   shortages or geopolitical tensions, Switzerland will have direct access 
   to semiconductor production, ensuring its key industries can continue to 
   operate and innovate. 
 
  2. Economic Growth and Job Creation: The establishment of a fab will create 
   thousands of high-skilled jobs, both directly in semiconductor 
   manufacturing and indirectly in related sectors, such as logistics, 
   supply chain management, and R&D. This influx of talent and investment 
   will help to boost Switzerland's economic growth, establishing the 
   country as a leader in the global technology market. 
 
  3. Innovation and R&D Hub: Switzerland is known for its world-class research 
   institutions and a thriving innovation ecosystem. The presence of a 
   semiconductor fab will further cement the country's status as an 
   innovation hub, attracting global companies to invest in research and 
   development in Switzerland. This synergy will foster advanced research in 
   fields such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and secure 
   communications, accelerating the development of cutting-edge 
   technologies. 
 
  4. Strengthened Global Supply Chains: By creating an alternative source for 
   high-quality semiconductor chips, Switzerland can contribute to the 
   diversification of the global semiconductor supply chain. This 
   diversification will make the global supply chain more resilient against 
   disruptions, whether due to natural disasters, geopolitical conflicts, or 
   economic crises. Switzerland's reputation for quality and reliability 
   will be an asset in providing a steady supply of critical chips to 
   industries worldwide. 
 
  5. Attracting Further Investments: The fab will serve as a magnet for 
   investment in Switzerland's electronics and technology sectors. With a 
   robust semiconductor industry, the country can attract global companies 
   looking to establish a European foothold in semiconductor design, 
   manufacturing, and R&D. This influx of capital and talent will drive the 
   growth of a high-tech ecosystem around the fab, stimulating further 
   economic development.

Tackling Global Demand and Geopolitical Pressures

Today's growth sectors--such as AI, vehicle electrification, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, space exploration, renewable energy, supercomputing, connectivity, and defense--are increasingly dependent on semiconductor chips. In light of the global semiconductor shortage, the world's largest economies are planning to invest heavily in new pilot lines and fabs within their national borders. Many countries, recognizing the inequalities in the global distribution of chip fabs, have enacted "chips acts" and stimulus packages to support local chip design and manufacturing. This push toward semiconductor sovereignty has become critical as geopolitical factors, market turbulence, export controls, and trade tensions threaten to disrupt the delicate balance of the global economy.

Given these dynamics, Switzerland is positioned to step into the semiconductor spotlight, leveraging its resources and capabilities to strengthen chip development efforts. This effort aims to foster a new cluster of semiconductor innovation in the country, offering an alternative to existing dominant players and contributing to the diversification of the global semiconductor supply chain.

Cost Projections for Fab Development

The cost of building a mini fab is significantly lower than that of a large-scale, cutting-edge fab. However, the cost still depends on several factors, such as the facility's technology level, production capacity, and the complexity of the chips being manufactured.

Typical Costs for Mini Fabs: 

-- Older or Legacy Node Mini Fabs: For fabs producing chips at older 
   technology nodes (28nm, 65nm, 130nm, etc.), the cost can range from $100 
   million to $500 million. These fabs are suitable for producing chips used 
   in a variety of applications like automotive, industrial electronics, IoT 
   devices, and other areas that do not require the most advanced nodes. 
 
  -- Advanced Mini Fabs: For mini fabs equipped with more modern technology 
   and capable of producing chips at nodes around 28nm or slightly below, 
   the cost can be higher, ranging from $500 million to $1.5 billion. These 
   facilities might not have the full capabilities of a large-scale fab but 
   can still produce a variety of chips needed for more advanced 
   applications. 
 
  -- Specialized Mini Fabs (R&D, Prototyping): Mini fabs focused on research 
   and development, prototyping, or small-scale production can have costs 
   ranging from $50 million to $200 million. These fabs typically do not 
   require high-volume production equipment and instead focus on flexibility 
   and experimentation with different semiconductor processes.

The landscape of government incentives for building and operating advanced semiconductor fabs has been increasingly active in recent years. Political leaders worldwide now view a thriving domestic semiconductor industry and secure access to critical chips as fundamental components of economic and national security. These government incentives could significantly impact the cost outcomes for fab development, providing countries like Switzerland with a unique opportunity to strengthen their semiconductor capabilities.

WISeKey's Vision for Semiconductor Sovereignty

WISeKey has built extensive expertise in semiconductors since acquiring the semiconductors company VaultIC from Inside Secure in 2016 and subsequently spinning off its semiconductor subsidiary, SEALSQ (Nasdaq: LAES). SEALSQ offers countries the opportunity to develop their own semiconductor personalization centers through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs). This initiative aims to reduce reliance on foreign semiconductor manufacturing, thereby enhancing global supply chain security.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2024 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
