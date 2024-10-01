BlackDice Cyber Ltd: BlackDice Announce Partnership With Consult Red

Cybersecurity disruptor, BlackDice, partners with Consult Red to deliver AI-powered cybersecurity to telecoms operators globally

In a bold move to disrupt the telecoms market, BlackDice, a cutting-edge provider of AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Consult Red, a leading expert in connected device software and technology. This collaboration will deliver powerful AI-powered cybersecurity solutions to telecom operators and their subscribers globally, providing a new level of protection for the increasing number of connected devices in homes and businesses.

Responding to rising cyber threats in the "IoT Era"

As the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to expand, so do the risks associated with unsecured connected devices. The partnership between BlackDice and Consult Red will focus on addressing these vulnerabilities, enabling telecom operators to deploy AI-powered solutions that not only detect but also prevent cyber threats before they occur.

A strategic partnership to strengthen telecom cybersecurity on any network, any device, in any location

Consult Red's deep expertise in developing software for connected devices, combined with BlackDice's advanced AI and machine learning cybersecurity technology, provides a robust, scalable solution that telecom operators can leverage to secure their networks and customers.

"We're thrilled to partner with Consult Red," said Paul Hague, CEO of BlackDice Cyber.

"Together, we're tackling one of the biggest challenges telcos face - securing the growing number of connected devices in homes and businesses - with AI-powered solutions that are both innovative and effective."

Through this partnership, telecom operators will benefit from:

Proactive AI threat detection: Continuous, real-time monitoring of network traffic and connected devices to detect vulnerabilities and neutralise threats before they escalate.

Seamless integration: Cybersecurity solutions that are easily integrated into existing software frameworks, allowing operators to enhance their security offerings with minimal disruption.

Scalable protection: Flexible, scalable solutions designed to meet the evolving security needs of telcos, improve quality of service, and reduce customer churn.

Deep, actionable insights into network performance and security risks:By analysing traffic patterns and device behaviours, operators can make data-driven decisions to enhance service delivery, uncover opportunities to cross-sell and up-sell services, and optimise network performance. Network insights, traffic patterns and device behaviours can be combined with data from other sources to unlock advanced use cases that enable the transition from the 'smart home' to the 'intelligent home' of the future.

Confidence in a connected world

BlackDice's purpose is to create confidence in the connected world that we all learn, work and play in. By partnering with Consult Red, BlackDice is extending its reach and impact, helping to secure the digital lives of citizens and businesses through their telecoms providers. This collaboration is expected to benefit millions of individuals and thousands of businesses globally, providing them with the tools and knowledge to stay protected against cyber threats.

Making routers work smarter

The Smart Router allows communication service providers to enhance efficiency and functionality by introducing modularity to both new and legacy routers through software containerisation and open platforms like RDK-B and prplOS. With extensive experience in embedded systems and containerised technologies, Consult Red supports providers through every phase of smart router development, from planning and design to implementation and launch.

"By partnering with BlackDice, we're enhancing our ability to offer comprehensive, secure and future-proof solutions for the connected device landscape," said Stuart Griffin, CEO of Consult Red.

"This partnership provides the telecom sector and their customers with a modular platform for efficient and agile broadband service delivery and the enablement of new applications and services such as the advanced tools needed to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats."

Securing the future

With the growing number of connected devices, telecom operators face increasing pressure to provide secure and reliable networks. The BlackDice and Consult Red partnership offers AI-driven, software-integrated solutions underpinned by Smart Router modularity and agility to deliver advanced new broadband services that will help telcos stay ahead of the curve, protect their customers, and ensure long-term business success.

The partnership will not only enhance the security posture of telecom operators but also drive innovation and growth, ensuring a safer and more secure digital future for all.

About BlackDice

BlackDice is pioneering the future of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. Its commitment to transforming cybersecurity infrastructures through advanced technology empowers people and organisations to safeguard their digital assets and information against evolving threats through comprehensive protection and enhanced security.

BlackDice works with Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 telecom providers to deliver proactive and adaptive solutions to their customers - who range from small and medium-sized businesses to residential customers. Capable of monitoring billions of devices at one time, BlackDice's unique platform can detect unusual patterns that signal a threat or attack is starting to build - and prevent it before it occurs.

Based in Leeds, UK, with European headquarters in Malaga, Spain, BlackDice serves customers and partners across the globe, providing expert guidance and support to prevent cybersecurity risks.

More information at: www.blackdice.ai

About Consult Red

Consult Red is a leading technology consultancy, celebrated for over two decades of innovation and excellence and proudly owned by its employees. A global team of 200 passionate professionals operates in the UK, USA, Poland, and India, serving as trusted partners to the world's foremost media, telecommunications, and industrial IoT brands.

Innovative Consult Red solutions, such as the Smart Router, enable efficient and agile broadband delivery while also providing a platform for value-added services and applications. Explore the future of innovation with Consult Red as your trusted guide.

More information at: www.consult.red

