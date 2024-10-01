Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
WKN: A3DHXS | ISIN: JE00BPCP3Z37 | Ticker-Symbol: T2N
Stuttgart
30.09.24
08:17 Uhr
0,166 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLEANTECH LITHIUM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLEANTECH LITHIUM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
01.10.2024 08:02 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

JERSEY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development companyadvancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition,is pleased to announce that Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Keslerwill provide a live presentation relating to the recent announcement by the Chilean Government and wider Company developments via Investor Meet Company on 1 October 2024, 17:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders.Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and meet CleanTech Lithium via the following link:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/cleantech-lithium-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow CleanTech Lithium plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited via email and the platform.

For further information contact:

CleanTech Lithium PLC

Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter

Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321

Chile office: +562-32239222

Or via Celicourt

Celicourt Communications

Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

cleantech@celicourt.uk

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7523 4680

Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3884 8450

Daniel Fox-Davies

daniel@fox-davies.com

Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

About Reach announcements

This is a Reach announcement. Reach is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute media only / non-regulatory news releases into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on Reach.

Notes

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com

**ENDS**

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CleanTech Lithium plc

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
