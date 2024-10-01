CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development companyadvancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition,is pleased to announce that Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Keslerwill provide a live presentation relating to the recent announcement by the Chilean Government and wider Company developments via Investor Meet Company on 1 October 2024, 17:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders.Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and meet CleanTech Lithium via the following link:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/cleantech-lithium-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow CleanTech Lithium plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited via email and the platform.

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com

