Chinese solar manufacturing capacity faces a downturn that is unlikely to translate into growth in other regions, writes S&P's Edurne Zoco. The PV module supply chain is undergoing transformation in 2024, marked by oversupply, policy uncertainty, and low prices affecting manufacturing capacity expansion and factory utilization rates. Oversupply has been central to the solar supply chain since the second quarter of 2023 but there are signs the trend is shifting. In 2024, the supply chain has experienced a slowdown. Rationalization efforts in China aim to control the expansion of companies and ...

