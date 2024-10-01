India-based Solex Energy plans to invest INR 8,000 crore ($954. 5 million) by 2030 to achieve 5 GW of solar PV cell manufacturing capacity and 15 GW of module capacity. From pv magazine India Gujarat-based Solex Energy plans an investment exceeding INR 8,000 crore ($954. 5 million ) as part of its Vision 2030 to advance solar technology and scale operations, positioning the company as a fully integrated solar player. As part of this ambitious plan, Solex is exploring the development of a solar cell manufacturing facility with an initial capacity of 2 GW, designed to scale up to 5 GW. The initial ...

