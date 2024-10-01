Pending approval, a total of €167. 6 million ($187. 1 million) has been allocated toward 46 standalone thermal and electrical energy storage projects, with a cost range from €170/kWh to €409/kWh. From ESS News Spain's Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) has published the provisional resolution of its first tender for innovative storage projects. Of a total budget of €180 million, €167. 6 million in capex subsidies has been allocated toward 46 projects, with a cumulative power of 811. 16 MW and storage capacity of 3,590. 21 MWh. The total investment is estimated ...

