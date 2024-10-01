Regulatory News:

Didier Cazelles joins Eurotunnel, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Getlink Group (Paris:GET), as Deputy Chief Executive.

Reporting to Yann Leriche, Chief Executive Officer of Eurotunnel and Getlink, Didier Cazelles will be a member of the Group's Executive Committee. He will have operational and managerial responsibility for the Eurotunnel subsidiary, including the management of railway operations, infrastructure management, safety, sales and human resources.

Didier Cazelles began his career in 1992 with the SNCF group, where he spent more than 20 years in high-level operational and managerial positions.

He was successively Director of Operations for the Oise department (1998-2000), Director of Passenger Sales (2006-2007), Director of the SNCF Paris-Est Region (2008-2009). In 2009, he was appointed Chief of Staff to the Chairman of the SNCF Group, before becoming Director of Operations for the High-Speed Trains Division in 2010.

In 2013, he joined the Elior group, in charge of the Motorways and Leisure segment for Northern Europe, before joining Keolis in 2019, as Deputy Managing Director for the Regions.

He is a graduate of Science-Po and the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées.

Yann Leriche, CEO of Getlink: "Didier Cazelles' extensive background in the transport and mobility sectors, his varied high-level responsibilities, make him a seasoned professional of our industry. I am delighted with his arrival and the expertise he brings to the table, combining ability to deliver, on the ground knowledge and strong leadership skills."

