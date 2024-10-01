Anzeige
Pan African Resources Plc - Appointment of Financial Director

Pan African Resources Plc - Appointment of Financial Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registration number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

(Pan African or the Company or the Group)

Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability

Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Alpha code: PARI

(Funding Company)

APPOINTMENT OF FINANCIAL DIRECTOR

Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS and RNS on 29 July 2024, and are further advised that Marileen Kok has been appointed to the Board as the Financial Director and as a member of the social and ethics committee with effect from 1 October 2024. Marileen will also be appointed as a director of PAR Funding Company and as the debt officer with effect from 1 October 2024.

Marileen is a Chartered Accountant with extensive experience in the mining industry, specifically relating to financial reporting, corporate finance, governance and regulatory compliance and various other commercial matters. She joined the Group as Group Financial Manager in January 2020.

Regulatory

The following information is disclosed under Rule 17 of the AIM Rules for Companies ("AIM Rules") and Schedule Two Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules:

Marileen Kok (aged 41)

Marileen Kok holds 25,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

Current Directorships

Past Directorships (within the last five years)

Barberton Mines Proprietary Limited

Midstream Ridge Home Owners Association

Evander Gold Mining Proprietary Limited

Pan African Resources Properties Proprietary Limited

Mogale Clay Proprietary Limited

There is no further information which is required to be disclosed under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of Marileen Kok.

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Rosebank

1 October 2024

Corporate information

Corporate Office

The Firs Building

2nd Floor, Office 204

Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues

Rosebank, Johannesburg

South Africa

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

info@paf.co.za

Registered Office

2nd Floor

107 Cheapside

London

EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

info@paf.co.za

Chief Executive Officer

Cobus Loots

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Financial Director and debt officer

Marileen Kok

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Head: Investor Relations

Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za

Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Company Secretary

Jane Kirton

St James's Corporate Services Limited

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant

Peel Hunt LLP

Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

JSE Sponsor

Ciska Kloppers

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Office: + 27 (0)11 011 9200

Joint Broker

Thomas Rider/Nick Macann

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010

Joint Broker

Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)

Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800


