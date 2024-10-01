Pan African Resources Plc - Appointment of Financial Director
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01
Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registration number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR ticker code: PAFRY
(Pan African or the Company or the Group)
Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability
Registration number: 2012/021237/06
Alpha code: PARI
(Funding Company)
APPOINTMENT OF FINANCIAL DIRECTOR
Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS and RNS on 29 July 2024, and are further advised that Marileen Kok has been appointed to the Board as the Financial Director and as a member of the social and ethics committee with effect from 1 October 2024. Marileen will also be appointed as a director of PAR Funding Company and as the debt officer with effect from 1 October 2024.
Marileen is a Chartered Accountant with extensive experience in the mining industry, specifically relating to financial reporting, corporate finance, governance and regulatory compliance and various other commercial matters. She joined the Group as Group Financial Manager in January 2020.
Regulatory
The following information is disclosed under Rule 17 of the AIM Rules for Companies ("AIM Rules") and Schedule Two Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules:
Marileen Kok (aged 41)
Marileen Kok holds 25,000 ordinary shares in the Company.
Current Directorships
Past Directorships (within the last five years)
Barberton Mines Proprietary Limited
Midstream Ridge Home Owners Association
Evander Gold Mining Proprietary Limited
Pan African Resources Properties Proprietary Limited
Mogale Clay Proprietary Limited
There is no further information which is required to be disclosed under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of Marileen Kok.
For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at
www.panafricanresources.com
Rosebank
1 October 2024
