Dienstag, 01.10.2024
ASSA ABLOY AB
WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581 | Ticker-Symbol: ALZC
Tradegate
01.10.24
08:00 Uhr
30,300 Euro
+0,020
+0,07 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
PR Newswire
01.10.2024 08:30 Uhr
Invitation to the presentation of ASSA ABLOY's Q3 report on 23 October starting at 09:00am (CEST)

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY will release its Q3 report 2024 on Wednesday 23 October 2024 at 08:00 am (CEST). A conference call and webcast will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09:00 am (CEST) and continuing until 10:00 am (CEST). The presentation will be hosted by Nico Delvaux, President & CEO, and Erik Pieder, CFO, followed by questions and answers.

Slides used during the presentation will be available shortly after the release of the report on our website.

Enter the conference call and download presentation material at:
assaabloy.com/investors

The details for participation by telephone are as follows:

  • Participants in Sweden should call +46 8 5051 00 31
  • Participants in UK/Europe should call +44 207 107 06 13
  • Participants in US should call +1 631 570 56 13
  • Other international numbers available HERE

For more information, please contact:
Isabelle Ewerlöf, Investor Relations Officer, tel: +46 8 506 485 74

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-assa-abloy-s-q3-report-on-23-october-starting-at-09-00am--cest-,c4044794

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/7333/4044794/87a98230b5054c2e.pdf

Q3 invitation

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-assa-abloys-q3-report-on-23-october-starting-at-0900am-cest-302263614.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
