Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Final Results 01-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 October 2024 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Audited Final Results to 31 March 2024 Managing Director's Statement I hereby present the financial results for the Company for the year ended 31 March 2024. The Company has been an active investor primarily in junior natural resources companies. The Company also reviews opportunities to invest in other sectors, particularly technology, and generally seeks to invest in exciting companies where our valuation entry point reflects the early-stage nature of their business or sector which, although carrying higher risk, gives us exposure to considerable upside. We have continued to build and nurture our investment portfolio and we are generally pleased with performance, particularly in light of difficult market conditions in the space in which we operate. We also have a favourable cash position enabling us to take advantage of situations as they arise. The Company made a profit for the year of GBP46,984, and a loss of GBP367,811 in the prior year. The Company will not be paying a dividend for the foreseeable future (2023: GBPNil) as we seek to reinvest any profits in opportunities with the potential for significant capital growth. Cash and cash equivalents as at the year end of 31 March 2024 were GBP5,386 (2023: GBP21,928). In May 2024 we announced with sadness the passing of our Chairman, Brian Rowbotham. Brian qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Deloitte & Touche and had a long career in the City including at Save and Prosper and F&C Management Ltd. Brian joined Teather and Greenwood in 1997 and was involved as partner and then Finance Director in the Company's flotation on AIM and subsequent move to the Official List. He ran his own consultancy specialising in turnarounds and start-ups until joining Hichens, Harrison & Co plc in 2005 - sold to Religare Enterprises in May 2008. Aside from being a colleague, Brian was a good friend and he is missed greatly. Post the year end we sold approximately 94% of our holding in Phoenix Digital Assets plc in a tender offer for the sum of GBP235,125. We also sold our holding in Impact Oil & Gas Limited, to Africa Oil Corp, receiving the sum of GBP142,250, a 5.6X return on the Company's investment. Elephant Oil Corp, where we hold 659,091 shares, has been seeking to list on an exchange at a price of USD4-USD5 per share. It has to date not achieved this flotation but we are pleased to note that the company has recently acquired 3 oil exploration blocks in Cote D'Ivoire to complement its portfolio in Benin and Namibia. Mosi Copper Limited, an Africa-focused copper exploration company where we are a founder shareholder, continues to make good progress, has recently commissioned magnetics on its licence interests and plans to float on a stock exchange in the near term. Golden Shield Resources has announced a non-binding letter of intent with Tucano Gold Inc. ("Tucano Gold") pursuant to which it will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Tucano Gold in exchange for securities in Golden Shield. We now hold cash of approximately GBP340,000 and ordinary shares and/or convertible loans and/or warrants in the following entities: D3 Energy Electrum Discovery Corp Elephant Oil Corp Laiva Gold Inc Mafula Energy Limited Minergy Limited Mosi Copper Limited New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited Orcadian Energy plc Phoenix Digital Assets plc Pilar Gold Inc Rift Resources Limited Royal Road Minerals Limited Supernova Digital Assets plc Trigon Metals Inc Tucano Gold Inc Unicorn Mineral Resources plc We look forward to updating the market on further new investments in the coming months. Gavin Burnell Managing Director For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 2024 2023 GBP GBP Continuing Operations Revenue - - Operating expenses (67,902) (78,206) Other profit/(loss) - sale of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss account 775 (62,462) Foreign exchange loss on financial assets - (30,108) Movement in fair value of financial assets through profit 113,928 (197,063) and loss OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS) 46,801 (367,839) Finance income 183 28 PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX 46,984 (367,811) Income tax - - PROFIT/(LOSS) AFTER INCOME TAX 46,984 (367,811) ?????????? ?????????? Other Comprehensive Income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss - - Fair value change in value on financial assets - -

Total Comprehensive income/(loss) for the year 46,984 (367,811)

Basic Earnings per share (pence) 0.03 (0.21)

Diluted Earnings per share (pence) 0.02 (0.19)

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 Issued capital Share premium Other reserves Retained earnings Total equity GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance at 1 April 2024 173,602 1,174,631 115,600 (989,460) 474,373 Profit for the year - - - 46,984 46,984 173,602 1,174,631 115,600 (942,476) 521,357 ?????????? ????????????? ?????????? ?????????? ?????????? Issued capital Share premium Other reserves Retained earnings Total equity GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance at 1 April 173,602 1,174,631 115,600 (621,650) 842,183 2023 (367,811) Loss for the year - - - (367,811)

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2024 Notes 2024 2023 GBP GBP ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Financial assets designated as fair value through profit or loss 408,583 385,171 CURRENT ASSETS Financial assets designated as fair value through profit or loss 416,240 344,393 Trade and other receivables 117 606 Cash and cash equivalents 5,386 21,928 421,743 366,928 TOTAL ASSETS 830,326 752,098 EQUITY ISSUED CAPITAL AND RESERVES Issued share capital 173,602 173,602 Share premium 1,174,631 1,174,631 Reserves 115,600 115,600 Retained loss (942,476) (989,460) TOTAL EQUITY 512,357 474,373 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 308,969 277,725 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 830,326 752,098

