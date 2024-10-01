Pakistan-based Solar Asia said its new heterojunction product uses 210 mm cells provided by Chinese manufacturer Tongwei. The panel is designed and engineered in Germany by Sonnex Energie and is initially intended for sale in the Pakistani market. Pakistani-based solar module provider Asia Solar has unveiled new dual-glass heterojunction solar modules for large-scale PV plants. "The modules utilize G12 solar cells provided by Chinese manufacturer Tongwei," the company's CEO, Imran Shafiq, told pv magazine. "The cells have a thickness of 120 µm and a power conversion efficiency of 25. 5%. " Shafiq ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...