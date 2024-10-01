Anzeige
01.10.2024 08:36 Uhr
BancTrust Investment Bank Limited: BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank appoints Global Head of Debt Capital Markets

London-based Emerging Markets Investment Bank Further Strengthens its Debt Capital Markets Team

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank (BancTrust), the London-based Emerging Markets investment bank, today announced the appointment of Robert "Bob" Fernandez as Managing Director, Global Head of Debt Capital Markets.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank

Bob will be based in London and work closely with the firm's Debt Capital Markets teams providing his expertise and leadership to help drive BancTrust's continued growth strategy across CEEMEA and LATAM with a main focus on primary bond markets.

He brings over 30 years of investment banking experience in emerging markets with assignments in Puerto Rico, New York, Caracas, Hong Kong, London, Moscow and Johannesburg. Bob has led high-performing DCM teams in LatAm, APAC and EMEA at several firms including JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, BNP Paribas and Standard Bank. Throughout his career, he has advised governments, financial institutions and corporates across the credit spectrum on their fund-raising in the international capital markets. He holds a BSFS in International Economics from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service and an MBA from the Harvard Business School. Bob is also a Trustee of The Hunger Project (UK), an organization committed to the sustainable end of world hunger.

CEO Carlos Fuenmayor remarked, "I am delighted to see such expertise added to the team as we enhance our origination, structuring & execution capabilities across the EM spectrum. Bob's extensive experience in dealing in frontier and emerging markets will be instrumental in delivering exceptional value to corporate and sovereign clients as well as investors."

"I am thrilled to have joined BancTrust and look forward to capitalize on our DCM efforts and to contribute to BancTrust's continued growth" stated Bob Fernández.

About BancTrust & Co.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a leading London-based global emerging markets investment bank that offers corporate and investment banking, securities dealing and financing, investment research products and services to a diversified client base mainly comprised of emerging and frontier markets-based corporations, financial institutions, governments, and dedicated global EM asset managers.

For more information, please visit https://banctrust.com and follow us on X at [x.com/BancTrustCo]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1817095/BancTrust_Logo_2024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/banctrust--co-investment-bank-appoints-global-head-of-debt-capital-markets-302263620.html

