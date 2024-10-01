VERSITY: Versity SA announces the strategic acquisition of INEUF.com, the largest marketplace for new real estate in France.

Versity SA announces the strategic acquisition of INEUF.com, the largest marketplace for new real estate in France.

Versity SA, listed on Euronext Access+ (MLVSY / FR0014003I41) and specialized in 3D and Web 3 solutions, announces the acquisition of INEUF.com, the largest marketplace dedicated to new real estate in France. The financial details of the transaction remain confidential.

This acquisition strengthens Versity's position in the new real estate market and will enable the commercialization of its innovative digital solutions through INEUF.com's databases.

INEUF.com: The reference in new real estate

INEUF.com has become the largest marketplace for new real estate in France, featuring over 4,000 programs and 120,000 apartments available for sale. With a network of 320 sales advisors covering 80 departments and the French overseas territories (DROM-COM), INEUF.com offers top-level expertise in the sale of new real estate properties. The company also stands out for its advanced customer relationship management solutions, powered by artificial intelligence, and its access to a database of qualified leads.

A Strategic Acquisition

This acquisition represents a strategic alliance between Versity and INEUF.com, combining complementary expertise in the new real estate sector and next-generation Web3 technology developed by Versity. This alliance aims to enhance the fluidity and coherence of interactions between buyers, advisors, and developers in an ever-evolving market.

Frédéric Ibanez - President of Versity: "I am thrilled to announce this strategic acquisition of the INEUF group. Nicolas Viale has successfully brought together over 80% of the new real estate market in France on his platform. By combining his sales expertise with our 3D modeling tools, we are offering an innovative turnkey solution."

Nicolas Viale, a recognized leader in real estate

President and founder of INEUF.com, Nicolas Viale brings over 30 years of experience in the new real estate and off-plan property sales (VEFA) sector. As a speaker, author, and active member of several professional organizations, he will continue to play a key role in the development of INEUF.com within Versity.

Nicolas Viale - President of INEUF.com: "This partnership is the result of several months of reflection on a common project in a market undergoing rapid change, driven by the development of new technologies and an increasingly complex B2C ecosystem. The ongoing and future developments will help consolidate what has been achieved and create a more fluid and clearer bridge in the world of new real estate."

About Versity SA

Versity SA, listed on Euronext Access, specializes in developing innovative digital solutions for the real estate sector. It aims to streamline interactions between the various market players by integrating next-generation technologies into the real estate industry.

About INEUF.com

INEUF.com is the largest marketplace for new real estate in France, offering over 4,000 programs and 120,000 lots for sale. With its network of 320 sales advisors spread across the country and in the French overseas territories (DROM-COM), INEUF.com positions itself as the leader in marketing new real estate programs and investment properties in France.

For more information, please contact:

Press Service - Versity SA

presse@versity.io

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xmuelsqZkpmUyG9rZclnaWlla5himJaWlmWel2ZwmJaZZ2mSnZxpasabZnFplWdp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88023-2024-10-01_cp-versity_-_va_vdef.pdf