Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation - Commerzbank AG USD AT1

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

October 01, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

USD Undated Non-cumulative Fixed to Reset AT1 Notes

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's

Additional Tier 1 Notes Programme, dated 05 June 2024, as supplemented.

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): none Aggregate nominal amount: USD Benchmark Description: USD Benchmark Undated Non-Cumulative Fixed to Reset Additional Tier 1 Notes (the "Notes"), which are intended to constitute Additional Tier 1 Instruments of the Bank. Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: Additional Tier 1 Notes Programme, denoms USD200k/200k, listing Luxembourg Stock exchange, Regulated Market. ISIN XS2914160804 Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE HSBC Continental Europe UBS AG London Branch Stabilisation period expected to start on: October 01, 2024 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Regulated Market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

