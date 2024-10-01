Issuer: Skyborn Renewables GmbH
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Joint Venture
Hamburg, Germany, October 01, 2024
• Partnership with Ørsted across two U.S. offshore wind projects
About Skyborn Renewables
Skyborn is an accomplished offshore wind developer and operator with more than 20 years' experience, headquartered in Germany. Our capabilities cover the entire offshore wind value chain, including greenfield development, engineering and design, procurement, financing, commercialization / corporate power purchase agreements, construction management, as well as operations and asset management. Skyborn is a portfolio company of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a world-leading independent global infrastructure investor with headquarters in New York, USA.
