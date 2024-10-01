New research from South Korea has shown that even a 10?µg/m3 increase in atmospheric particulate matter can considerably reduce solar power generation and impact revenue of PV system owners. A research team from George Mason University Korea has investigated the effect of air pollution on solar power generation in South Korea and has found that even a small amount of particulates in the air may result in significant economic losses for PV system operators. "This study reveals that air pollution significantly hampers solar power production in South Korea," the research's lead author, Moon Joon ...

