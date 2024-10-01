Anzeige
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
GlobeNewswire
01.10.2024 09:10 Uhr
Observation status applied to Tuul Mobility bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-10-01 09:00 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on October 1, 2024 to add the observation status to the
bonds of Tuul Mobility OÜ (TUUL100027FA, ISIN code: EE3300002559) based on the
clause 40.2.2.3. of First North Rules. 

According to 6 month' Interim Report of 2024 published by the Issuer on
September 30, net assets of the Issuer no longer comply with the requirement
set out in the Commercial Code. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert market participants.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
