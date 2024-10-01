Observation status applied to Tuul Mobility bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-10-01 09:00 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on October 1, 2024 to add the observation status to the bonds of Tuul Mobility OÜ (TUUL100027FA, ISIN code: EE3300002559) based on the clause 40.2.2.3. of First North Rules. According to 6 month' Interim Report of 2024 published by the Issuer on September 30, net assets of the Issuer no longer comply with the requirement set out in the Commercial Code. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.