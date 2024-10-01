Anzeige
Robinhood Markets, Inc.: Robinhood Crypto Launches Crypto Transfers in Europe

Robinhood Crypto customers in Europe can now deposit and withdraw 20+ cryptocurrencies, and will earn a 1% deposit match for a limited time

Robinhood Crypto Launches Transfers in Europe

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 01, 2024.

"With the launch of crypto transfers in Europe, we're making self-custody and entering DeFi simpler and more accessible for our customers," said Johann Kerbrat, VP and GM of Robinhood Crypto. "Support for deposits and withdrawals gives customers more control over their crypto, while ensuring they have the same safe, low-cost, and reliable experience they expect from Robinhood."

For a limited time, Robinhood Crypto is also offering customers in Europe a 1% match on all crypto deposits, which is paid out in the same cryptocurrency they deposit, subject to a cap.1

Crypto transfers in Europe is just one of the many benefits Robinhood Crypto offers. Customers can also:

  • Buy, sell, and hold 35+ cryptocurrencies (https://robinhood.com/eu/en/support/articles/about-robinhood-crypto/Supportedcrypto) at the lowest cost on average.2
  • Trade Bitcoin with zero fees (https://x.com/RobinhoodCrypto/status/1832312853417640400) and get 30 in BTC when you sign up.3
  • Stake their SOL (https://robinhood.com/eu/en/support/articles/staking/) to earn an estimated 5.23% APY. For a limited time, customers can get even more SOL with a 100% staking earning match.4
  • Get 15% rewards (https://robinhood.com/eu/en/support/articles/usdc-rewards-terms-and-conditions/) on USDC holdings with no limit.5
  • Earn rewards (https://robinhood.com/eu/en/support/articles/rewards/LearnandEarn)for learning about cryptocurrencies such as BTC, PEPE, AVAX, and USDC.6

Robinhood Crypto also offers protection for your coins and peace of mind that your digital assets are safe. Robinhood Crypto does not lend your crypto or leverage against it, holds the majority of crypto in cold storage, and customers' accounts are backed by industry-leading security. In addition Robinhood Crypto offers crime insurance against theft and cybersecurity breaches.

Crypto transfers are available to all eligible Robinhood Crypto customers in Europe today. To learn more about Robinhood Crypto visit https://robinhood.com/eu/en/about/crypto/

Disclosures
1This is a limited-time offer, subject to change. Maximum of €10,000 rewards per customer. Rewards are only available while supplies last. Eligible customers must keep their account balance above the value of their deposits and match rewards for 180 days to keep the bonus. Other terms apply.

2The statements above are based on research conducted and verified by an independent third party based on quotes for the respective crypto on the trading platforms shown on July 31, 2024. Past amount of crypto shown in such quotes is not a guarantee of future results. The amount of crypto quoted may fluctuate based on market conditions and volatility and the actual amount quoted may at all times be more or less than the amounts shown.

3Zero-fee trading is subject to change. You must hold the cash value of the reward for 180 days after the reward is granted. Limited to certain jurisdictions. Other terms apply.

4APY is subject to change. This is a limited time offer, subject to availability and/or while supplies last. Other terms apply.

5USDC 15% rewards promotion ends December 15th, 2024. Rewards accrue daily based on your end of day USDC balance. Offer details subject to change at any time. Other terms apply.

6The Learn and Earn Program is available only to those RHEC customers that RHEC contacts directly about the Learn and Earn offer.

Crypto markets are highly volatile, and trading or holding crypto can lead to loss of your assets. Crypto is not legal tender, and is not backed by any government or covered by any government compensation scheme.

Cryptocurrency services are offered for eligible EU customers through an account with Robinhood Europe, UAB (company number 306377915), with its registered address at Mesiniu 5, LT-01133 Vilnius, Lithuania ("RHEC"). RHEC is registered according to the regulatory requirements of the Republic of Lithuania as a virtual currency exchange and virtual currency depository wallet operator. RHEC is supervised by the Lithuanian Financial Crime Investigation Service under the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Lithuania. RHEC is registered under the applicable Polish law as a virtual assets service provider (VASP) in the Register of Virtual Currency Activities maintained by the Director of the Tax Administration Chamber.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2482507-6d99-4116-8502-34029c8bfd2a

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@robinhood.com

Media

press@robinhood.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
