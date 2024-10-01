The German PV system provider said its new solar carport is an ideal solution for shopping centres, supermarkets or do-it-yourself stores. It was conceived to operate with either standard or semitransparent bifacial double-glass PV panels. Germany-based Gridparity AG has launched a new solar carport that is described as an ideal solution for frequently used car parks. "A new feature of this concept is the alternative support combination with curved supports, which sets the system apart from other PV carports," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. "This design was developed to meet ...

