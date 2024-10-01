Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.10.2024 09:36 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Databarracks: 63% of organisations consider AI to be a greater benefit than threat to security

Databarracks' research shows that artificial intelligence is reshaping cyber security

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First launched in 2008, the Data Health Check 2024 explores trends in cyber, business continuity, ransomware, insurance - and in a first for 2024 - artificial intelligence.

In a survey of 500 UK IT, resilience and cyber security professionals, almost two thirds are optimistic about the potential of AI to enhance their security.

Small companies are an exception to this finding, with more than half considering AI to be more of a threat than a benefit.

Rapid advancements in the field of AI, coupled with its increasing use in the creation of advanced cyber threats, is likely contributing to apprehension among these organisations.

While around a third of survey participants have not assessed AI as a risk, the data suggests that it is a growing priority.

Before 2019, just two percent of organisations had completed an AI risk assessment. Within the past 5 years, that figure has grown to 65%.

Chris Butler, Resilience Director at Databarracks, commented:

"Artificial intelligence will reshape the cyber security landscape. The question is whether that is for the better or the worse?

The Data Health Check 2024 has shown that attitudes towards AI are mixed, which tracks closely with our experience and in everyday conversations with our customers.

As with any technology, AI can be used for good or nefarious purposes. From bespoke phishing emails to convincing deepfake videos, the potential criminal applications of the technology are becoming increasingly clear.

But we can also benefit from rapid advances in the field to protect ourselves. Whether it is used to streamline the workflows of cybersecurity teams or to independently detect potential threats - AI is an invaluable defensive tool.

With AI-enhanced threats continuing to increase in both frequency and complexity, IT professionals remain positive about its potential to secure their organisations.

We recently hosted the Cyber Recovery Wargame, an interactive crisis scenario where guests were tasked with managing a recovery from a major cyber-attack. Many guests expressed that they are keenly focused on emerging AI risks, but also recognised its growing role in resilience.

For some, AI represents yet another tool that criminals are using to carry out the same attacks as before - albeit with increased complexity. And this ability to enhance existing capabilities is exactly why there is still a case for AI optimism.

While we often think about the ways AI will shape the future of cyber security, it is already a vital tool in analysis, detection and identification. Cyber is an arms race between attackers and security professionals that demands we continually innovate our defences."

Read the highlights from the Data Health Check 2024: https://datahealthcheck.databarracks.com/2024/

Download the full DHC report: https://www.databarracks.com/resources/data-health-check-2024

About Databarracks

Databarracks is the technology and business resilience specialist.

In 2003, we launched one of the world's first managed Backup services to bring indestructible resilience to mission-critical data.

Today, we deliver award-winning IT resilience and continuity services. We help organisations get the most out of the cloud and protect their data, wherever it lives.

And we back this up with unbeatable support. There's no such thing as 'above and beyond' for our engineers because they only work to one standard: to keep your systems running perfectly.

Enterprise-class continuity, security and resilience. Accessible for all.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/63-of-organisations-consider-ai-to-be-a-greater-benefit-than-threat-to-security-302262599.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.