Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
PR Newswire
01.10.2024
Resolution Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) The Liver Meeting 2024

Resolution Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2024

EDINBURGH, Scotland and LONDON, Oct. 1, 2024

- Oral Presentation of complete data from the three-year MATCH Phase 2 trial

- Poster Presentation demonstrating preclinical proof of concept of safety and efficacy of RTX001, an autologous engineered macrophage cell therapy for end stage liver disease

EDINBURGH, Scotland and LONDON, Oct. 1, 2024 Resolution Therapeutics Limited ("Resolution" or "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on unlocking the regenerative potential of macrophage therapy for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, today announces two abstracts have been selected for presentations at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2024. The conference will take place in San Diego, California, between 15-19 November 2024.

Professor Stuart Forbes, founder of Resolution, Professor of Transplantation and Regenerative Medicine at the University of Edinburgh and Consultant Hepatologist at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, will give an oral presentation of the complete three-year data from the MATCH Phase 2 trial of autologous macrophage therapy in compensated cirrhosis. Lara Campana, Ph.D., co-founder and Vice President of Research Operations at Resolution will present a poster detailing the preclinical proof of concept of safety and efficacy for RTX001, a novel autologous engineered macrophage cell therapy for end-stage liver disease.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Autologous macrophage therapy decreases major clinical outcomes in patients with compensated cirrhosis: extended data from a randomized controlled Phase 2 trial

Publication Number: 95

Author: Stuart J. Forbes, MB CHB, FRCP(Ed), PhD

Date/Time: Monday 18 November 2024, 5:00pm - 6:30pm PDT

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Preclinical proof of concept of safety and efficacy for RTX001, a novel autologous macrophage cell therapy product for end-stage liver disease

Publication Number: 3556

Author: Lara Campana, Ph.D.

Date/Time: Sunday 17 November 2024, 8:00am - 5:00pm PDT

Members of the Resolution senior leadership team will attend the conference. Please reach out to set up a meeting to learn more about the Company.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Resolution Therapeutics

Resolution Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on unlocking the regenerative potential of macrophage therapy for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company leverages its proprietary cell characterization and engineering platform to develop autologous macrophages with distinct pro-regenerative properties for superior patient outcomes across the spectrum of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Resolution's initial focus is on developing RTX001, its lead product candidate with first-in-class potential supported by preclinical data demonstrating anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory advantages relative to non-engineered macrophages, for patients diagnosed with end-stage liver disease. The Company is also advancing efforts to expand the potential of its platform into indications beyond liver disease where engineered macrophages have therapeutic potential. Resolution, a spinout from Professor Stuart Forbes's lab at the University of Edinburgh, is based in Edinburgh and London. Learn more by visiting https://resolution-tx.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.

About AASLD

AASLD is the leading organization of scientists and health care professionals committed to preventing and curing liver disease. It fosters research that leads to improved treatment options for millions of liver disease patients. It advances the science and practice of hepatology through educational conferences, training programs, professional publications, and partnerships with government agencies and sister societies.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/resolution-therapeutics-announces-upcoming-presentations-at-the-american-association-for-the-study-of-liver-disease-aasld-the-liver-meeting-2024-302262987.html

