Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - LiteFinance has entered into a multi-year partnership with Premier League football club Leicester City as their Official Trading Partner.



The Company is excited to announce that LiteFinance has entered into a multi-year partnership with Premier League football club Leicester City as their Official Trading Partner. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for LiteFinance as they expand their presence into the world of sports, aligning their brand with one of England's most admired football clubs.

Leicester City Football Club is pleased to confirm LiteFinance as its new Official Trading Partner

Established in 2005, LiteFinance has grown into a leading online broker, offering high-speed trading services in 29 international languages.



The LiteFinance platform is designed to empower clients with financial freedom, providing access to a comprehensive range of trading instruments in the currency, commodity, stock, and agricultural markets. Through this partnership, the Company aims to bring innovative, accessible trading solutions to a broader audience, enhancing the experience for both clients and Leicester City's global fanbase.



Shared Values and Vision



Both LiteFinance and Leicester City share a commitment to excellence, innovation, and a global outlook. The Foxes have a significant following, particularly in Southeast Asia, where they enjoy a large social media reach. This partnership will allow LiteFinance to engage with new audiences and create memorable experiences for football fans and clients alike.



Visibility and Engagement



As part of this partnership, LiteFinance will benefit from extensive brand visibility, including pitch-facing LED advertising, logo placements on interview backdrops, and a selection of digital advertising.



Additionally, LiteFinance clients will have exclusive access to branded promotional materials, such as custom merchandise, and will be able to participate in special contests and promotions designed to bring excitement and memorable experiences to football fans. These initiatives are tailored to enhance engagement and connect with Leicester City supporters meaningfully.



Statements from Leadership

Kristina Leonova, CEO of LiteFinance, commented:

«We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Leicester City. This partnership reflects our mutual commitment to excellence and innovation. It will allow us to connect with new audiences and create impactful experiences while delivering on our promises and setting new standards of success.»



LiteFinance is proud to partner with Leicester City Football Club and looks forward to a fruitful relationship that will bring value to both organizations and the communities they serve. LiteFinance is confident that this collaboration will set the stage for innovative initiatives and successful outcomes in the future.



Leicester City Commercial Director, Dan Barnett, added:

«This collaboration marks an exciting chapter for us as we continue to expand our global reach with new partners. We look forward to working closely with LiteFinance to further elevate the Club's presence on the international stage in unique ways.»

