01.10.2024 10:02 Uhr
Bioz, Inc.: easyXAFS Upgrades Their Service to Include a Bioz Content Hub, Enhancing Research Discovery

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., a pioneer in AI-driven citation management solutions, is excited to announce an expanded collaboration with easyXAFS, a rising star in research tools. Building on the success of their Bioz Badges, easyXAFS has upgraded to include the Bioz Content Hub on their website, taking their research engagement to the next level.

Bioz Content Hub

Bioz Content Hub
Bioz Content Hub on the easyXAFS Website

The Bioz Content Hub will now provide easyXAFS with a comprehensive platform to showcase all relevant publications and citation data. This addition aims to maximize user engagement and demonstrate clear return on investment (ROI) by effectively leveraging both existing and new publications.

Director of Sales and Marketing at easyXAFS, Cherie Moreno, shared her enthusiasm about this development: "We're excited about our partnership with Bioz. This upgrade not only enhances our visibility, but also ensures that our users' publications are presented effectively to our research community. It's a crucial step in driving greater brand awareness and demonstrating the value of our tools."

Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Bioz, commented, "Our partnership with easyXAFS continues to evolve, and the integration of the Bioz Content Hub marks a significant enhancement in their ability to engage with the research community. By leveraging our advanced AI tools, easyXAFS can now present their citations more effectively and gain deeper insights into user engagement."

The importance of leveraging citations cannot be overstated. The first few citations often carry significant weight, as researchers prefer not to be the pioneers in using a new product without seeing prior validation. Displaying these citations not only builds credibility but also encourages other researchers to cite the product themselves, creating a positive feedback loop that enhances product adoption and validation.

This expanded collaboration underscores Bioz's commitment to improving research discovery and validation, providing researchers with the tools they need to access high-quality information and make informed decisions.

For additional information about how Bioz solutions are transforming research practices, please visit Bioz's Press Releases.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

About easyXAFS

easyXAFS is an innovative provider of x-ray spectroscopy tools dedicated to supporting scientific discovery and materials characterization with high-quality products and cutting-edge solutions.

Helpful Links

  • Bioz

  • Bioz Badges

  • Bioz Stars

  • easyXAFS

To learn more about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Levitt
CEO
pr@bioz.com

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
