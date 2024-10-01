Blusky Carbon Inc.: BluSky Carbon to Join European Carbon Removal Lobby Group

OLD SAYBROOK, CT and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE:BSKY)(OTCQB:BSKCF)(FWB:QE4 /WKN:A401NM) ("BluSky" or the "Company"), an innovative entry into the carbon removal clean technology sector is pleased to announce that an invitation to join the German Deutscher Verband für negative Emissionen e.V. (DVNE) organization has resulted in application acceptance as a general member of the organization.

The carbon removal association of Germany DVNE (English: German Association for Negative Emissions) was founded as a multi-stakeholder, industry-led platform to facilitate collaboration and the development of policies conducive to the formation and scale-up of an equitable, world-class carbon dioxide removal industry. The DVNE is believed to be the first ever national association for CO2 removal. Founded in June 2023, the association is growing rapidly and has established itself as a competent, well-networked point of contact for the carbon dioxide removal industry. Find out more at: https://dvne.org/.

BluSky CEO Will Hessert notes, "The DVNE is an extraordinary organization focused on national, European and global goals relating to the removal of carbon dioxide. Germany, as the largest economy in the EU and one of the largest in the world, is fortunate to have strong industry leadership committed to spearheading transformation towards a sustainable future. BluSky already works with some of the member organizations regarding carbon removal verification technologies, as well as business development and sales opportunities. We aim to do our part to participate, learn, and bring some of the policies and ideas home in order to help build a more robust industry in North America."

About BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE:BSKY)(OTCQB:BSKCF)(FWB:QE4 /WKN:A401NM)

BluSky is a renewable energy company that is in the business of putting Carbon back into the ground - where it belongs! The Company converts organic and industrial waste into biochar, renewable power and carbonate rocks, as well as the development and sale of carbon capture technology. BluSky's primary objectives are to (1) construct carbon removal equipment; (2) sell the biochar produced by the carbon removal equipment; and (3) sell carbon credits ?generated from the production of biochar. The Company's business model is based on the growing need for carbon neutrality and demand to reduce CO2 emissions.

BluSky Carbon is publicly listed in Canada on the CSE with the trading symbol BSKY, on the OTCQB as BSKCF, and in Frankfurt, Germany (FWB) with the identifier QE4. BluSky's public filings and related documents are available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit https://bluskycarbon.com/, watch our video, and sign up to receive news alerts or join us on social media at Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn.

