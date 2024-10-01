Philippines' Department of Energy cleared 29 utility-scale solar projects in the January-August period. Most of them have a capacity of more than 180 MW and four of them even exceed 500 MW. The list also includes eight floating projects each exceeding 100 MW. The Philippines' Department of Energy (DOE) has authorized several renewable energy developers to conduct a system impact study (SIS) with grid operator National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) for 29 large-scale photovoltaic projects in the January-August period. SIS assessments are aimed at estimating available grid capacity and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...