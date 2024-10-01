Arcmont Asset Management and Churchill Asset Management, the European and U.S. asset management companies of Nuveen Private Capital, today announced the continued expansion of their pan-European coverage team with the appointment of Ralph Hora as Partner and Head of DACH, Business Development. Mr. Hora will assume this role in October, focusing on building and strengthening Nuveen Private Capital's coverage and private credit solutions across Germany, Austria and Switzerland. He will be based in Arcmont's new Frankfurt office and brings over 25 years of regional expertise and relationships to the role.

Previously, Mr. Hora was a Partner and Head of Business Distribution at Pemberton Asset Management for eight years where he led coverage of the DACH region. He also held leadership roles at The Royal Bank of Scotland, including Managing Director, Head of Financial Institution, Insurance and Managing Director, Head of Solution Sales, in addition to positions at Citigroup Global Markets and Commerzbank Securities.

"Ralph has significant experience and a strong network across the German, Austrian and Swiss markets, having partnered with institutional investors throughout the region for well over two decades. His expertise will continue the growth of Nuveen Private Capital's coverage and provide leading private credit solutions to our growing investor base in the DACH region," said Anthony Fobel, CEO Arcmont Asset Management. "We look forward to welcoming Ralph to our team as we continue to strengthen the firm's growing presence across Europe."

Nuveen Private Capital was formed in March 2023 following Nuveen's majority acquisition of Arcmont, which in combination with Churchill, created a $74 billion private capital platform and one of the world's largest private credit managers. Collectively, Arcmont and Churchill have deployed over $18 billion in support of European and U.S. private equity firms and their portfolio companies. Nuveen Private Capital was recently recognized as the 2024 Lender Firm of the Year by the International M&A Awards.

About Arcmont Asset Management

Arcmont Asset Management, an investment affiliate of Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, is a private debt asset management firm providing flexible capital solutions to a wide range of businesses in Europe. Established in 2011, Arcmont has raised approximately €29 ($32) billion in assets to date from institutional investors globally and has committed over €27 ($29) billion across more than 380 transactions. With a highly experienced investment team, a proven investment track record and deep technical expertise, Arcmont offers creative and flexible capital solutions to European businesses, with the reliability of a partner that values long-term relationships. Headquartered in London, Arcmont's offices span London, Paris, Madrid, Milan, Munich and Stockholm, it maintains a local origination network and builds and preserves close relationships with sponsors, borrowers and local intermediaries.

To learn more about Arcmont, visit www.arcmont.com.

About Churchill Asset Management LLC

Churchill, an investment specialist affiliate of Nuveen (the asset manager of TIAA), provides customized financing solutions to middle-market private equity firms and their portfolio companies across the capital structure. With over $50 billion of committed capital, we provide first lien, unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, in addition to equity co-investments, secondary solutions and private equity fund commitments. Churchill has a long history of disciplined investing across multiple economic cycles and our unique origination strategy, execution and investment are driven by approximately 200 professionals in New York, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles. To learn more about Churchill, visit https://www.churchillam.com.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 30 June 2024 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

This material is not intended to be a recommendation or investment advice, does not constitute a solicitation to buy, sell or hold a security or an investment strategy, and is not provided in a fiduciary capacity. The information provided does not take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any particular investor, or suggest any specific course of action. Financial professionals should independently evaluate the risks associated with products or services and exercise independent judgment with respect to their clients.

Churchill Asset Management LLC is a registered investment advisor and majority-owned, indirect subsidiary of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America. Arcmont Asset Management Limited is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Certain products are distributed by Nuveen Securities, LLC, Member FINRA and SIPC.

Investments in middle market loans are subject to certain risks. Please consider all risks carefully prior to investing in any particular strategy. These investments are subject to credit risk and potentially limited liquidity, as well as interest rate risk, currency risk, prepayment and extension risk, and inflation risk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241001725763/en/

Contacts:

Evangeline Barata, Prosek Partners

pro-arcmont@prosek.com