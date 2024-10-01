Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
PR Newswire
01.10.2024 10:06 Uhr
The Channel Company Launches CRN Asia, Delivering Trusted IT Channel News and Analysis to the APAC Region

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Channel Company, a global provider of news, insights, strategy, events, and marketing services for the information technology industry, today announced the launch of CRN Asia, delivering industry-leading breaking news, analysis, and market research to IT channel professionals across Asia.

CRN Asia logo

An extension of The Channel Company's trusted flagship CRN brand portfolio, CRN Asia provides independent and in-depth coverage of fast-evolving IT channel technologies, trends, and strategies for solution providers of every size across the region.

"We are committed to being an indispensable resource for IT channel solution providers in Asia," said Matt Yorke, CEO of The Channel Company. "With CRN Asia, solution providers have daily access to the necessary knowledge they need to make rapid decisions and stay competitive in the dynamic IT channel marketplace in Asia and across the world."

"The launch of CRN Asia extends the leading-edge news, trusted analysis, and in-demand events of CRN to a truly global audience," said Alan Loader, Global SVP, Media, The Channel Company. "The daily articles, interviews, and opinion pieces will empower solution providers in Asia to navigate the complex and evolving channel landscape and drive business growth."

CRN Asia's experienced team of journalists delivers the essential news and intelligence providers need to solve technology challenges, explore new opportunities, and make strategic decisions to drive success for their customers and their organizations.

Visit CRN Asia to explore expert, independent channel coverage that supports your business.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company, Inc. is the global leader in data-driven growth acceleration solutions and services for the IT channel. With 50 years of channel expertise and a premier portfolio of editorial brands, marketing and event services, and strategic consulting, we help technology vendors, solution providers, and IT decision-makers worldwide unlock better business outcomes. The Channel Company is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

About EagleTree Capital:

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm, with $5.3 billion of assets under management, that has completed 45 private equity investments and over 100 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.

Media contact: Corporate Communications, corporatecommunications@thechannelco.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520329/CRN_Asia_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-channel-company-launches-crn-asia-delivering-trusted-it-channel-news-and-analysis-to-the-apac-region-302263405.html

