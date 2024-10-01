Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.10.2024 10:06 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

7th edition of the Paris Peace Forum: First High Level Participants Announced

PARIS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paris Peace Forum returns this year with an outstanding list of high-level participants, including Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic; Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of Unesco; Gilbert Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organization; and Oleksandra Matviichuk, 2022 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.

7th edition of the Paris Peace Forum: First High Level Participants Announced

Numerous opinion leaders, decision-makers, academics and visionaries will also be attending.

> To view the full press release, click here: https://parispeaceforum.org/fr/actualites/7eme-edition-du-forum-de-paris-sur-la-paix-decouvrez-les-premiers-participants-de-haut-niveau/

For this 7th edition under the theme "Wanted: A Functioning Global Order", to be held at the Palais de Chaillot, the 2024 Paris Peace Forum will feature a series of high-level panels and discussions around 4 key themes :

  • Peace, Geopolitics and Multilateralism
  • Inequalities and Sustainable Development Goals
  • Climate and Environment
  • Digital World

About the Paris Peace Forum:

The Paris Peace Forum is an international multi-stakeholder platform dedicated to global governance solutions. By fostering dialogue and collaboration, the Forum aims to strengthen the governance of global commons such as climate, space or oceans, and to improve international management of global challenges, particularly those of digital and disruptive technologies.

For more information, visit https://parispeaceforum.org/

For media inquiries, please contact media@parispeaceforum.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519513/Paris_Peace_Forum.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519512/Paris_Peace_Forum_Logo.jpg

Paris Peace Forum Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/7th-edition-of-the-paris-peace-forum-first-high-level-participants-announced-302262813.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.