Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (SEIT)



01-Oct-2024 / 09:20 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





London, UK, 1 October 2024

Edison issues report on SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (SEIT)

Edison issues report on SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LSE: SEIT)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust's (SEEIT's) interim update (for the six months to 30 September 2024) has highlighted that its operational assets, on a consolidated basis, are performing in line with management's expectations and that the portfolio is well positioned for growth. SEEIT is actively pursuing additional financing, co-investment and disposal opportunities to support the capital needs of Onyx and EVN, which are growing ahead of budget. Surplus capital will be used to pay down SEEIT's revolving credit facility (RCF). Management believes SEEIT is on track to deliver its target dividend of 6.32p per share for FY25 (10% current yield), which is fully covered by net operational cash received from investments.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority .

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



