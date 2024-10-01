AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure's Abstract on ACD856's Anti-inflammatory Effects to be Presented at a Leading Alzheimer's Conference

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops candidate drugs for diseases affecting the nervous system, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that an abstract with preclinical data on NeuroRestore ACD856 demonstrating its anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory effects has been accepted for presentation at the annual Alzheimer's conference CTAD, Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's Disease, which this year is being held in Madrid, Spain, on October 29 - November 1.

The abstract, titled Preclinical evidence for anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory effects of NeuroRestore ACD856, a Trk-PAM in clinical development for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease , will be presented at the conference by Dr. Cristina Parrado-Fernández, Senior Scientist at AlzeCure. The other authors are Veronica Lidell, Azita Rasti, Maria Backlund, Gunnar Nordvall, Martin Jönsson, Johan Sandin and Pontus Forsell from AlzeCure Pharma, and Ruchi Gera, Sumonto Mitra and Prof. Maria Eriksdotter from Karolinska Institutet.

The presentation includes new preclinical results with ACD856, the lead clinical drug candidate within the NeuroRestore platform. The data show that the substance shows both anti-inflammatory and immunomodulating properties, something that has been demonstrated after treatment in both aged animals and in Alzheimer's models. This indicates potentially disease-modifying properties of this class of molecules.

"The results show that with ACD856 we can also target inflammatory processes that are part of the disease process in Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, which further strengthens the potential for disease-modifying effects of the substance," said Cristina Parrado-Fernández, Senior Scientist at AlzeCure Pharma.

Previous preclinical studies have shown that AlzeCure's drug candidates in the NeuroRestore platform strengthen communication between nerve cells and improve cognitive ability, including learning and memory functions. Preclinical results from AlzeCure also show neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory and disease-modifying effects in various models with these so-called Trk-PAM substances. The unique pharmacological mechanism of NeuroRestore also enables several indications, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, but also depression. ACD856 is a first-in-class drug candidate for Alzheimer's disease and is now being prepared for upcoming phase II clinical studies in patients.

"These new promising results further strengthen the potential for disease-modifying effects with ACD856, and we will continue these studies in collaboration with Karolinska Institutet. To be recognized to present these data at the CTAD conference is a validation of our data and the NeuroRestore platform, and shows that our project is at the forefront of research," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma.

The abstract and the poster will be available on AlzeCure's website after the presentation ( https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews ).

For more information, please contact Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

