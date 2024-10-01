SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust's (SEEIT's) interim update (for the six months to 30 September 2024) has highlighted that its operational assets, on a consolidated basis, are performing in line with management's expectations and that the portfolio is well positioned for growth. SEEIT is actively pursuing additional financing, co-investment and disposal opportunities to support the capital needs of Onyx and EVN, which are growing ahead of budget. Surplus capital will be used to pay down SEEIT's revolving credit facility (RCF). Management believes SEEIT is on track to deliver its target dividend of 6.32p per share for FY25 (10% current yield), which is fully covered by net operational cash received from investments.

