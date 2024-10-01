The aid will be available to companies producing relevant equipment, such as solar panels, wind turbines, heat-pumps, electrolysers, and equipment for carbon capture usage and storage. The European Commission has approved a €1 billion Portuguese scheme to support investments for the production of equipment necessary to foster the transition towards a net-zero economy. The plan, which is in line with the Green Deal Industrial Plan, was approved under the State Aid Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework (TCTF), adopted by the Commission last year. Under the measure, the aid will take the form ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...