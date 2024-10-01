Quality Claims Management Corporation Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Revolutionary Occupancy Verification Product, OccuTrack

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Quality Claims Management Corporation®, a leading innovator in customized mortgage servicing and real estate solutions, announced today the issuance of a U.S. Patent for its cutting-edge Occupancy Datalytics product, OccuTrack®. This revolutionary tool modernizes the longstanding process of physical inspections of properties by determining the occupancy status remotely, without the need for in-person visits.

Leveraging data from hundreds of sources and a proprietary machine-learning algorithm, OccuTrack® can accurately assess whether a property is vacant or occupied. OccuTrack® overcomes physical barriers to traditional inspections, such as gated communities or condominiums, where access to properties can be challenging. The results are delivered instantly and offer a significant cost savings compared to conventional methods.

As a market disruptor, OccuTrack® is set to revolutionize the property inspection industry. By eliminating the need for physical site visits while a property is occupied and enhancing the accuracy and speed of occupancy verification, OccuTrack® will change the future of property inspections as we know it. This shift not only increases efficiency and reduces costs but also sets a new standard for how property inspections are completed across the industry.

In addition to occupancy determination, OccuTrack® goes a step further by identifying the current residents of a property and aggregating contact information for all relevant parties - including the property owner. This innovative feature is a game-changer for banking institutions, mortgage servicers, and investors who need to verify owner-occupancy for various transactions, such as refinance approvals, reverse mortgages, 90-day occupancy certifications, and loss mitigation workflows.

Senior Vice President Robyn Bui, who conceived, developed and refined the program with her dedicated team alongside President Ronald Reitz, commented: "We've transformed what used to be a manual and time-consuming process into a streamlined, data-driven solution. With this patent, we're pushing the boundaries of what's possible in property inspections and opening the door for a new level of operational efficiency across multiple sectors."

President, Ronald Reitz added: "This patent is a significant milestone in the modernization of our industry. It assures the market that our process has been independently validated as both scientific and methodical, offering an unprecedented level of accuracy."

While primarily designed for mortgage servicing, OccuTrack® can also be used to verify the identity of the occupant in rental properties, ensure properties have the appropriate insurance levels based on occupancy risk, confirm owner-occupancy at the time of a physical loss, locate displaced residents following a natural disaster, assist attorneys with Service of Process and support any organization looking to enhance their skip-tracing capabilities.

Quality Claims Management Corporation® was established in 2007 by industry leaders Ronald Reitz, Kevin McCarthy and Tom Holthus, providing customized solutions for banking institutions, mortgage servicers, investors and insurers including: hazard insurance claims adjusting, Private Investigative services and OccuTrack®.

For more information, visit www.QualityClaims.com

